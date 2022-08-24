Clay County Commission races 2022: Election results announced

Two seats on the Clay County Commission were being contested in Tuesday's primary, District 2 and District 4.

Alexandra Compere and Rodney Herring, both Republicans, were seeking the party nomination for the Clay County Commission District 2 seat. Commissioner Wayne Bolla holds the seat now but is term-limited.

In unofficial returns Tuesday night, Compere defeated Herring to win the GOP nomination.

With all six precincts reporting, Compere won with 70.4 percent of the vote to Herring’s 29.5 percent.

Compere will face Leroy Edwards, a Democrat, in November.

District 4 had two candidates, Dale Carter and current District 4 Commissioner Betsy Condon. Both are Republicans. No Democrat entered the race.

In unofficial returns Tuesday night, Condon defeated Carter to retain her District 4 seat on the commission.

With all 10 precincts reporting, Condon got 64.6 percent of the vote compared to 35.3 percent for Carter.

Condon, 49, is a native of Keystone Heights and a former school board member. According to Condon's Facebook page, she has a few "action items." She says she'd like to complete funding and implementation of the broadband project. She also wants to finish comprehensive road plans to include addresses of all unpaved public roads..

The District 2 race between Compere and Edwards will be decided in the November general election.

Compere, 30, is a native of Clay County and an Oakleaf resident. Her parents migrated to the United States from Haiti. Compere has five siblings, works as a personal injury attorney and serves on various boards.

Compere has said growth, public safety and infrastructure are priorities for her as a candidate.

Edwards, 60, is a married father of three adult children and has lived in Clay County for about 20 years. Edwards works as a supervisor at UPS and is a former police officer. He is originally from Jamaica.

Edwards has said he wants to "ensure we have a safe community for all residents and children” in Clay County.

Clay County Commission vote results announced Photo courtesy of Clay County Supervisor of Elections Facebook page

Alexandra Compere won her primary race for county commissioner. Photo via Compere campaign Facebook page

Leroy Edwards will be Democratic candidate in county commission race. Photo via Edwards campaign Facebook page