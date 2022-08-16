Florida man sentenced in sexual exploitation case investigated by Clay County Sheriff’s Office

Don Johnson

Dawson Ladale Crews, 24, of Lawtey has been sentenced to 17 years and 6 months in federal prison for enticing a minor to engage in conduct to produce sexually explicit photos.

The court also ordered Crews to serve a 10-year term of supervised release and to register as a sex offender. Crews had pleaded guilty on March 8, 2022, and has been detained since his arrest on June 7, 2021.

According to court documents, in July 2020, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) received information that a purported “16-year-old” male offered a 12-year-old victim money in exchange for nude pictures and sexual acts.

CCSO responded and interviewed the victim and the reporting party. CCSO learned that the victim met the man, later determined to be Crews, on a social media platform. Crews falsely told the victim that he was 16 years old and requested nude pictures of the victim, which she sent. Crews later requested additional photographs and threatened to post the pictures she had already sent if she did not comply and send more. Crews also offered her money for sex, according to court documents.

CCSO and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) interviewed Crews at the Bradford County Jail, where he was detained on a separate charge of unlawful use of a communication device and transmission of harmful material to a minor.

During the interview, Crews acknowledged having communicated with the victim and said he is “more into underage girls than [girls his] own age.” He admitted being sexually attracted to 14–16-year-old girls and acknowledged that he offered the victim money for nude images of herself.

Agents searched Crews’s phones, which revealed sexually explicit images of the victim along with sexually explicit videos and images of another 16-year-old minor victim, who Crews had solicited over the same social media app.

Crews used alias names to communicate with underage girls to threaten them and coerce them to send him sexually explicit photos.

“With the popularity of today’s social media applications, savvy and dangerous online predators are often able to entice impressionable children into a false sense of security,” said HSI Jacksonville Assistant Special Agent in Charge K. Jim Phillips. “This sentence is an unwavering example of how HSI and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are committed to stop these deviant child molesters and hold them accountable.”

This case was investigated by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kelly S. Karase.

This is another case brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.justice.gov/psc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46JrpV_0hJfLan300
Florida man sentenced in sexual exploitation case.Photo courtesy of Pixabay

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Clay County Sheriff# Dawson Crews# US Attorney# Sexual exploitation# Federal courts

Comments / 0

Published by

Veteran journalist with experience in website and newspaper content as an editor and writer. I have worked as a reporter at newspapers and websites in Florida, California and Arkansas. I am a former executive editor at the Tampa Bay Business Journal and worked for 12 years at The Tampa Tribune as an enterprise editor and business editor. At Patch.com, I produced stories for 24 websites in the Tampa Bay area and also edited content for websites in six states.

372 followers

More from Don Johnson

Saint Johns County, FL

Clay High School teacher accused of aggravated child abuse on 1-month-old girl

GREEN COVE SPRINGS -- A Clay High School Spanish teacher has been arrested by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and faces accusations of child abuse of a 1-month-old girl.

Read full story
2 comments
Orange Park, FL

Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed after ‘vermin’ infestation found

Sorbello’s Sicilian Restaurant,195 Blanding Blvd. in Orange Park, was temporarily closed by state inspectors on August 2 due to “infestations of vermin” found at the restaurant, according to an email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which conducts restaurant inspections.

Read full story
1 comments
Oakleaf Plantation, FL

Plans for Walmart Supercenter in Oakleaf Plantation area moving forward

A proposed Walmart Supercenter in the Oakleaf Plantation area has taken another step forward after the St. Johns River Water Management District reviewed the company’s plans.

Read full story
4 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County woman starts quest to finish world’s longest horse race in Mongolia

Abbi Bell begins her journey Tuesday night, riding semi-feral horses roughly 621 miles through the remote Mongolian grasslands as a contestant in the Mongol Derby – the world’s longest horse race.

Read full story
1 comments
Fleming Island, FL

Drive-thru lane chaos: Fleming Island woman charged with battery on firefighter/EMT

Lindsay Harwell Turner, 36, of Fleming Island was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with battery on a firefighter/EMT after crashing her vehicle in the drive-thru lane of a Chick-fil-A, a Clay County sheriff’s report says.

Read full story
3 comments
Middleburg, FL

Middleburg nurse sentenced for tampering with patients’ medication

Monique Elizabeth Carter, 36, of Middleburg has been sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison for tampering with the medication of patients, specifically, injectable fentanyl.

Read full story
7 comments
Middleburg, FL

Middleburg man gets jail sentence for using minor to produce sexually explicit images

Harold Clare Potter III, 49, of Middleburg was sentenced on Thursday to 20 years and 6 months in federal prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release, for using a minor to produce sexually explicit images.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County man pleads guilty to using child to produce sexually explicit videos

Garrett Eric Weber, 31, of Green Cove Springs, has pleaded guilty to attempting to entice and use a 9-year-old child to produce videos of the child being sexually abused, U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced Thursday.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Clay County man pleads guilty to receiving child sex abuse images

Charles Lelande Boston, 32, of Orange Park pleaded guilty Thursday to receiving materials over the internet depicting the sexual abuse of children, U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced.

Read full story
Oakleaf Plantation, FL

Crumbl Cookies confirms opening date of Oakleaf Plantation store

Crumbl Cookies will open its gourmet cookie store in Oakleaf Plantation next month, according to a company spokesperson. The cookie store and ice cream shop, which opened its first store in Utah in 2017, plans a soft opening on Thursday, Aug. 4 and a grand opening on Friday, Aug. 5. The store will be located in the Oakleaf Plantation Center on Argyle Forest Boulevard, which is anchored by a Publix grocery.

Read full story
Fleming Island, FL

Restaurant inspections: Orange Park, Fleming Island eateries cited for violations

State inspectors found violations during July restaurant inspections.(Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images) A Fleming Island restaurant topped the list for violations found during restaurant inspections in the past 30 days, state inspection records show.

Read full story
3 comments
Orange Park, FL

Clay County man faces indictment on federal drug, firearm charges

U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg has announced an indictment charging Shawntae Jamell Clark, 41, of Clay County with possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession of two firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Read full story
3 comments
Clay County, FL

Man sentenced for sexually exploiting 3 children in Clay County

Edward Alan Hardin, 35, of Clay County has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for attempted production of child sex abuse material and possession of child sex abuse material.

Read full story
2 comments
Clay County, FL

Ticketed for your car’s loud music? Here’s what you pay in Clay County

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office began enforcing Florida’s new law on loud music coming from your vehicle on July 1. If you pay the ticket for the non-moving violation, it will cost you $111, according to the Clay County Clerk of Court and Comptroller.

Read full story
6 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay Electric announces hike in rates for third time this year

Clay Electric Cooperative announced Tuesday it will raise its rates beginning with the July billing cycles due to rising fuel costs. It is the third rate increase this year for Clay Electric customers.

Read full story
2 comments
Middleburg, FL

Sheriff responds to roadway sign calling for Middleburg to be renamed ‘Whitesville’

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook responded on Facebook during the Fourth of July holiday to a sign along Blanding Boulevard in Middleburg. The sign urged Middleburg residents to show support for renaming the town “Whitesville.”

Read full story
55 comments
Clay County, FL

Fourth of July grocery store hours; What’s open in Clay County

Did you forget to buy hot dog buns? Maybe you have run out of mustard or pickle relish. Some grocery stores have reduced hours during the holiday. As a public service, Newsbreak did a survey of local stores for all the forgetful shoppers in Clay County.

Read full story
1 comments
Keystone Heights, FL

Keystone Heights woman dies in Lake Geneva boating accident, FWC report says

A 56-year-old Keystone Heights woman was killed in a boating accident Tuesday afternoon on Lake Geneva, according to an accident report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Turn that car radio down, Clay County sheriff’s office warns

On July 1, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office will begin enforcing Florida’s new law on loud music coming from your vehicle. Under the law, you must listen to your music at a volume not plainly audible at a distance of 25 feet or more from your vehicle. In areas of churches, schools or hospitals, the volume cannot be louder than necessary for passengers to hear the music inside the vehicle.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy