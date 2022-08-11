Plans for Walmart Supercenter in Oakleaf Plantation area moving forward

A proposed Walmart Supercenter in the Oakleaf Plantation area has taken another step forward after the St. Johns River Water Management District reviewed the company’s plans.

The management district has issued a permit for construction and operation of a stormwater management system at the proposed 33-acre site, according to a district spokesperson.

The 205,505-square-foot Walmart building will be located on what is now wooded acreage on Oakleaf Plantation Parkway – near the First Coast Expressway. Plans for the development obtained from the district shows that the entrance to the Walmart parking lot will be directly across from Cecil Connector Road.

The plans show a proposed traffic light at the intersection with Cecil Connector Road and Oakleaf Plantation Parkway. The entrance to the Fox Creek housing development is located on Cecil Connector Road near the proposed intersection. Adjacent to the Fox Creek development, several homes are under construction at KB Home’s Copper Ridge development.

The site will include a Walmart gas station on one of seven outparcels, according to a copy of the site plans. A Walmart Supercenter has all the general merchandise of a regular Walmart, but also includes groceries. Supercenters are usually located in more highly populated areas.

Walmart Stores East LP of Bentonville, Arkansas, is listed as the developer.

The site of a proposed Walmart Supercenter in Oakleaf Plantation Photo by Don Johnson

The Fox Creek development near a proposed Walmart Supercenter. Photo by Don Johnson