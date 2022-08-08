Clay County woman starts quest to finish world’s longest horse race in Mongolia

Abbi Bell begins her journey Tuesday night, riding semi-feral horses roughly 621 miles through the remote Mongolian grasslands as a contestant in the Mongol Derby – the world’s longest horse race.

The Clay County resident went to Mongolia, a country bordered by China and Russia in East Asia, for the first time in 2019 to participate in the derby, which is inspired by the postal routes developed by Genghis Khan about 1200 A.D.

The race begins Wednesday morning in Mongolia (10 p.m. Tuesday in Florida) and Bell is sending updates on the race via her Facebook page. To get updates click here.

Bell posted her latest Facebook update Monday morning.

“First time back on a Mongolian horse was incredible. I won’t lie. I was shaking like a leaf and nervous and felt like I was going to throw up. I've ridden all my life yet felt like I had no idea what I was doing,” she wrote.

After some initial hesitation regarding the horse she was given by the herder, Bell settled into the practice ride.

“Ended up having an absolutely amazing ride on my first gaited Mongolian horse. It felt like I was cheating but I hope to get 29 more just like him! Couldn’t have asked for a better ride,” she wrote. “Oh, and he loves ear and chin scratches!”

Bell grew up around horses in Clay County and started taking riding lessons when she was 5. Initially riding Western, she craved a challenge and began practicing jumps at about 8 years old.

The Mongol Derby only allows about 40 racers to compete. Once the competitors are selected, they have a maximum of 10 days to cover an approximately 621-mile stretch of land. The exact route is kept secret until the race begins, and the contestants only have a few moments to pick each horse they will ride for an approximately 25-mile stretch.

“So there’ll be 30, 40 horses standing there, and you walk up and go, ‘I like that one,’” Bell said in a Newsbreak interview in April. “That’s one of the biggest challenges of the race is being able to look at a horse and go, ‘Am I going to match with you?’ And, I mean, these are split-second decisions.”

Contestants will ride between 25 to 27 horses during the race, never riding the same horse twice. About every 20 to 25 miles, the rider will arrive at a horse station, where they exchange horses so that no horse is overridden.

Through the largely uncharted wilderness, the contestants follow topographical maps to lead them to each horse station. Each rider wears a GPS tracking device with an SOS feature in case of an emergency.

Bell described the physical challenges of the race:

“The race is hard. You get tired. You get hurt. You get emotionally and physically beat to hell and back. You find out who you really are. You discover your strengths and weaknesses. You discover you,” Bell wrote on her fundraiser page.

Bell was unable to finish her 2019 race due to a pinched nerve and herniated disk that she attributes to a particular horse that was repetitively bucking over a long stretch. Her goal for this year’s Mongol Derby is to finish the race.

Of course, she would be happy with a win, too.

Other links to follow the race:

Newsbreak reporter Lauren Fox contributed to this article.

Abbi Bell has arrived in Mongolia for the world's longest horse race. Photo via Abbi Bell Facebook page

Abbi Bell will be participating in her second derby. Photo via Abbi Bell's Facebook page

Saddles are lined up for riding horses in derby. Photo via Abbi Bell's Facebook page.

The derby route takes riders across the Mongolia grasslands. Photo via Abbi Bell's Facebook page.