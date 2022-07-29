Orange Park, FL

Clay County man pleads guilty to receiving child sex abuse images

Don Johnson

Charles Lelande Boston, 32, of Orange Park pleaded guilty Thursday to receiving materials over the internet depicting the sexual abuse of children, U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced.

Boston faces a minimum mandatory term of five years, and up to 20 years, in federal prison.

Boston was arrested on Aug. 12, 2021 and remains in custody. A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

According to the plea agreement, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office conducted an online investigation on a file-sharing network for files containing materials depicting the sexual abuse of children.

In January, March, and April 2021, a sheriff’s office detective connected with a computer that had files depicting the sexual abuse of children available online for sharing. Homeland Security Investigations and the sheriff’s office later executed a search warrant at the residence associated with that computer and Boston was determined to be the owner of the computer.

An examination of Boston’s computer revealed a folder of downloaded files containing approximately 80 files depicting the sexual abuse of children.

This case was investigated by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations.

It is another case brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys' Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yJqbR_0gwXgJhJ00
Orange Park man pleads guilty in federal court.Photo courtesy of Pixabay

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Orange Park# Federal Court# Child Sex Images# Charles Lelande Boston# Clay County Sheriff

Comments / 0

Published by

Veteran journalist with experience in website and newspaper content as an editor and writer. I have worked as a reporter at newspapers and websites in Florida, California and Arkansas. I am a former executive editor at the Tampa Bay Business Journal and worked for 12 years at The Tampa Tribune as an enterprise editor and business editor. At Patch.com, I produced stories for 24 websites in the Tampa Bay area and also edited content for websites in six states.

310 followers

More from Don Johnson

Middleburg, FL

Middleburg nurse sentenced for tampering with patients’ medication

Monique Elizabeth Carter, 36, of Middleburg has been sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison for tampering with the medication of patients, specifically, injectable fentanyl.

Read full story
6 comments
Middleburg, FL

Middleburg man gets jail sentence for using minor to produce sexually explicit images

Harold Clare Potter III, 49, of Middleburg was sentenced on Thursday to 20 years and 6 months in federal prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release, for using a minor to produce sexually explicit images.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County man pleads guilty to using child to produce sexually explicit videos

Garrett Eric Weber, 31, of Green Cove Springs, has pleaded guilty to attempting to entice and use a 9-year-old child to produce videos of the child being sexually abused, U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced Thursday.

Read full story
Oakleaf Plantation, FL

Crumbl Cookies confirms opening date of Oakleaf Plantation store

Crumbl Cookies will open its gourmet cookie store in Oakleaf Plantation next month, according to a company spokesperson. The cookie store and ice cream shop, which opened its first store in Utah in 2017, plans a soft opening on Thursday, Aug. 4 and a grand opening on Friday, Aug. 5. The store will be located in the Oakleaf Plantation Center on Argyle Forest Boulevard, which is anchored by a Publix grocery.

Read full story
Fleming Island, FL

Restaurant inspections: Orange Park, Fleming Island eateries cited for violations

State inspectors found violations during July restaurant inspections.(Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images) A Fleming Island restaurant topped the list for violations found during restaurant inspections in the past 30 days, state inspection records show.

Read full story
3 comments
Clay County, FL

Man sentenced for sexually exploiting 3 children in Clay County

Edward Alan Hardin, 35, of Clay County has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for attempted production of child sex abuse material and possession of child sex abuse material.

Read full story
2 comments
Orange Park, FL

Clay County man faces indictment on federal drug, firearm charges

U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg has announced an indictment charging Shawntae Jamell Clark, 41, of Clay County with possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession of two firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Read full story
3 comments
Clay County, FL

Ticketed for your car’s loud music? Here’s what you pay in Clay County

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office began enforcing Florida’s new law on loud music coming from your vehicle on July 1. If you pay the ticket for the non-moving violation, it will cost you $111, according to the Clay County Clerk of Court and Comptroller.

Read full story
6 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay Electric announces hike in rates for third time this year

Clay Electric Cooperative announced Tuesday it will raise its rates beginning with the July billing cycles due to rising fuel costs. It is the third rate increase this year for Clay Electric customers.

Read full story
2 comments
Middleburg, FL

Sheriff responds to roadway sign calling for Middleburg to be renamed ‘Whitesville’

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook responded on Facebook during the Fourth of July holiday to a sign along Blanding Boulevard in Middleburg. The sign urged Middleburg residents to show support for renaming the town “Whitesville.”

Read full story
55 comments
Clay County, FL

Fourth of July grocery store hours; What’s open in Clay County

Did you forget to buy hot dog buns? Maybe you have run out of mustard or pickle relish. Some grocery stores have reduced hours during the holiday. As a public service, Newsbreak did a survey of local stores for all the forgetful shoppers in Clay County.

Read full story
1 comments
Keystone Heights, FL

Keystone Heights woman dies in Lake Geneva boating accident, FWC report says

A 56-year-old Keystone Heights woman was killed in a boating accident Tuesday afternoon on Lake Geneva, according to an accident report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Turn that car radio down, Clay County sheriff’s office warns

On July 1, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office will begin enforcing Florida’s new law on loud music coming from your vehicle. Under the law, you must listen to your music at a volume not plainly audible at a distance of 25 feet or more from your vehicle. In areas of churches, schools or hospitals, the volume cannot be louder than necessary for passengers to hear the music inside the vehicle.

Read full story
4 comments
Fleming Island, FL

Million-dollar Fleming Island houses dot waterfront on river, Doctors Lake

The Mediterranean-style home on S. South Shore Drive features views of Doctors Lake.Photo courtesy of Renee Hanson. Luxury home buyers don’t have to travel to Neptune Beach or Ponte Vedra to find waterfront properties. Clay County also has its share of waterfront homes on the St. Johns River and Doctors Lake.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Clay County baseball, softball players receive honors from Florida Dairy Farmers

Brad Hodges was named Class 2A Player of the Year.Photo courtesy of St. Johns Country Day School Facebook page. St. Johns Country Day pitcher Brad Hodges and Middleburg High pitcher Mallory Forrester were recently named the top players of the year in their classifications by the Florida Dairy Farmers, according to a press release.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant gets fine for violations

Pasta Market Italian Restaurant and Clam Bar in Orange Park received a fine of $1,600 from state restaurant inspectors last month. The restaurant, 1930 Kingsley Ave, has been inspected seven times by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation since last October. During a restaurant inspection on Oct. 22, the restaurant was cited for 29 violations, including seven considered high priority – the most severe violation.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Lynyrd Skynyrd connection boosts tourism in Florida county

Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd was back in the news recently with word that the Jacksonville house where the Van Zant brothers grew up is on the market. Lynyrd Skynyrd’s co-founder and lead singer Ronnie Van Zant, current lead singer Johnny and .38 Special co-founder Donnie all grew up in an area of Jacksonville they called Shantytown.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Restaurant inspections: Orange Park, Fleming Island, Middleburg restaurants cited for violations

State inspectors returned to Dee’s Music Bar & Grill in Orange Park, on May 26-27 and found more rodent activity in various areas of the eatery. Since Feb. 9, the state has conducted 10 inspections of the restaurant, 2141 Loch Rane Blvd. The restaurant was fined $400 by state inspectors in March, according to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which conducts the inspections.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County residents should prepare as active hurricane season begins Wednesday

The hurricane season begins on Wednesday, June 1 and the early predictions say Floridians can expect “above-average” activity. NOAA forecasters are predicting a likely range of 14 to 21 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which six to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher). This number would include three to six major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher). NOAA provides these ranges with a 70 percent confidence.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy