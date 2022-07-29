Clay County man pleads guilty to receiving child sex abuse images

Charles Lelande Boston, 32, of Orange Park pleaded guilty Thursday to receiving materials over the internet depicting the sexual abuse of children, U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced.

Boston faces a minimum mandatory term of five years, and up to 20 years, in federal prison.

Boston was arrested on Aug. 12, 2021 and remains in custody. A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

According to the plea agreement, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office conducted an online investigation on a file-sharing network for files containing materials depicting the sexual abuse of children.

In January, March, and April 2021, a sheriff’s office detective connected with a computer that had files depicting the sexual abuse of children available online for sharing. Homeland Security Investigations and the sheriff’s office later executed a search warrant at the residence associated with that computer and Boston was determined to be the owner of the computer.

An examination of Boston’s computer revealed a folder of downloaded files containing approximately 80 files depicting the sexual abuse of children.

This case was investigated by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations.

It is another case brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys' Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.