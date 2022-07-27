Crumbl Cookies confirms opening date of Oakleaf Plantation store

Crumbl Cookies will open its gourmet cookie store in Oakleaf Plantation next month, according to a company spokesperson.

The cookie store and ice cream shop, which opened its first store in Utah in 2017, plans a soft opening on Thursday, Aug. 4 and a grand opening on Friday, Aug. 5. The store will be located in the Oakleaf Plantation Center on Argyle Forest Boulevard, which is anchored by a Publix grocery.

The store is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. The store is closed on Sundays.

Owner Operator Steve Seegmiller fell in love with Crumbl as he gifted cookies to his nieces and nephews for their birthdays. He claims that these sweet treats helped him earn the “favorite uncle award,” according to a company press release.

Other stores are located on Hodges Boulevard in the Pablo Creek Plaza East shopping center and on San Jose Boulevard in the Mandarin Oaks shopping center.

Crumbl introduced its concept of a rotating menu with its four flavor weekly rotation officially established in December 2018. Since then, the company says new flavors are added frequently, often weekly, in addition to current recipes being updated and improved. The brand now focuses on developing unique and delicious cookies inspired by popular flavors, foods, desserts of all kinds - from pies to cakes to candies, according to the company's website. Gourmet ice cream also is available at the stores.

The grand opening week menu will contain six of the 200 plus rotating weekly flavors including Crumbl's award-winning milk chocolate chip. Some of the internet's favorites are cornbread, cookies & cream, s'mores, key lime pie, peppermint bark, caramel popcorn, buttermilk pancake, galaxy brownie and more.

Customers can order in-person during the first five business days of the grand opening. Starting, Wednesdsay, Aug. 10, delivery, curbside pickup, or nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl app and online at Crumbl.com. Catering options will also become available at that time.

The company became well known through the social media platform Tik Tok.

In February 2021, Crumbl had its first viral video, getting more than a million views. The company gained 1.6 million TikTok followers in about six weeks.

The company currently has about 5.6 million TikTok followers.

Crumbl’s cookies come in a pink box that has become iconic to the company’s brand. Crumbl’s boxes are designed to fit each cookie side-by-side, whether in a 4-pack, 6-pack, or 12-pack box.

“The unique shape along with the brand’s signature pink coloring make it recognizable and Instagrammable, perfect for posting that sweet Crumbl review, boomerang, or photo on social media,” the company says on its website.

For those with food allergies, Crumbl says its cookies are made onsite and may come into contact with different allergens during production. “Please be advised that any of our products may contain allergens including peanuts, tree nuts, milk, eggs, wheat, soy and sesame.

Crumbl Cookies plans on opening its third store in the area. Photo courtesy of Crumbl Cookies