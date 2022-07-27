Restaurant inspections: Orange Park, Fleming Island eateries cited for violations

State inspectors found violations during July restaurant inspections. (Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

A Fleming Island restaurant topped the list for violations found during restaurant inspections in the past 30 days, state inspection records show.

La Nopalera, 1571 County Road 220 in Fleming Island, received 23 violations, including eight considered high priority – the most severe violation – in a July 5 inspection.

The violations included a basic violation of equipment in poor repair – the interior of a microwave in the server area was found with pitted rust spots. The walk-in cooler had shelves with rust buildup.

A high priority violation included food marked with a date exceeding seven days after opening/preparation. The inspector found at the end of the cook line in a reach-in cooler a pan of shredded pork marked as being made nine days prior. The operator discarded the pork.

The inspector also observed in the walk-in cooler two pans of shredded pork marked as being made 14 days prior. The operator discarded the pans. Another pan of shredded pork was found in the reach-in cooler without a date mark. The operator discarded the pork.

In the reach-in cooler, an inspector observed cracked raw shell eggs stored in a flat with several intact whole eggs. An employee placed whole eggs into a pan and discarded the flat containing four eggs.

Among the high priority violations, an employee in the dish area worked with dirty dishes and clean dishes. No hand wash sink was found in the dish area.

An inspection of the Country Cabin Restaurant, 789 Blanding Blvd. in Orange Park, on July 13 found 11 violations, including six high priority. A second inspection on July 19 found no violations and the restaurant met inspection standards.

In the July 13 inspection, two live roaches were found in an outside food storage room, a high priority violation that also includes a warning.

In another high priority violation, a bag of slimy, brown spinach was found in a reach-in cooler on the cook line; an employee discarded the bag.

A time/temperature control violation for safety food held cold at greater than 41 degrees included: individual butter (51 degrees - cold holding); individual creamer (58 degrees - cold holding) sitting out in baskets on tables throughout dining area; per employee both items had been sitting out less then one hour, all items placed in reach in cooler; raw shell eggs (51 degrees - cold holding) sitting out next to grill on cook line; per employee eggs have been sitting out less then one hour. Eggs were placed in the reach-in cooler. Employees said all items usually sit out for several hours then are placed back in reach-in coolers. A warning was issued.

An inspection of an International House of Pancakes restaurant, 315 Blanding Blvd. in Orange Park, on July 8 found 17 violations, including eight high priority. A second inspection on July 11 found no violations and the restaurant met inspection standards.

Some basic violations found in the July 8 inspection included: In the dining room front corner server area, an inspector found one dead roach in a cabinet. The operator cleaned the area and discarded the roach.

An inspector found floor tiles broken or missing on the cook line and throughout the kitchen. On the cook line, an inspector found the walls and ceiling tiles with extreme dust and food buildup.

On the cook line under equipment, an inspector observed heavy grease and food buildup. The sides of equipment on the cook line also had heavy grease buildup, the inspection report said.

These high priority violations were found in the July 8 inspection included:

Dented cans were found in the dry storage area. An inspector found three cans of blueberry compote with creased dents. The operator removed and segregated cans.

On the cook line near the hand wash sink an inspector observed one fly. In the dry storage area, two flies were observed near the soda box stand.

Shell eggs were not stored at an ambient air temperature of 45 degrees or less. On the cook line in the reach-in cooler next to the grill, the inspector observed eggs with an ambient temperature of 54 degrees. The operator said the eggs had been placed on the cook line 15 minutes prior and placed the pan of eggs in the walk-in cooler.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation says that each inspection report is a "snapshot" of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. Inspections conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment, according to the department. Because conditions can change rapidly, establishments are not graded or rated.

To read state restaurant inspection reports on your favorite place to eat, click here. Jacksonville.com also provides a database on state inspection reports of area restaurants. To access the database, click here.

To keep up to date with Clay County news, download the free Newsbreak app from the app store.