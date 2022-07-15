Clay County man faces indictment on federal drug, firearm charges

U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg has announced an indictment charging Shawntae Jamell Clark, 41, of Clay County with possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession of two firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

If convicted on all counts, Clark faces a minimum mandatory term of 15 years, and up to life, in federal prison. The indictment also notifies Clark that prosecutors intend to forfeit two firearms and ammunition, which are alleged to be traceable to his offenses.

According to the indictment, on July 2, 2021, Clark was in possession of 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine while also in possession of two firearms and ammunition. At the time of the incident, Clark had previous felony convictions for armed robbery, attempted lewd or lascivious act – sexual battery, and multiple convictions for possession of cocaine. As a previously convicted felon, Clark is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition under federal law.

Clark was arrested in Orange Park by Clay County sheriff’s deputies.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.