Man sentenced for sexually exploiting 3 children in Clay County

Don Johnson

Edward Alan Hardin, 35, of Clay County has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for attempted production of child sex abuse material and possession of child sex abuse material.

After serving his prison term, Hardin will be required to register as a sex offender and serve a lifetime of supervised release. Hardin had pleaded guilty on Feb. 17, 2022. As part of his plea agreement, Hardin also admitted to sex trafficking two children under 14 years old and to the online enticement of a third child to engage in illegal sexual activity.

According to court documents, at various times in 2018, 2019, and 2020, Hardin had access to three female children who were in his custody. One of those children – referred to as Minor Victim 1 – had known Hardin since she was a toddler and considered Hardin to be a father figure. Beginning when the girl was about 12 or 13 years old, Hardin provided money and gifts to her in exchange for acts of sexual abuse.

On May 8, 2020, a deputy with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office observed Hardin’s truck parked at a shopping center in Orange Park. As the deputy approached Hardin’s truck on foot, he observed Hardin in the driver’s seat of the truck, and then observed Minor Victim 1 sit up in the passenger seat of the truck.

The deputy smelled the aroma of marijuana emanating from the truck. As the deputy approached the passenger door of the truck, he could see that Hardin’s pants were unzipped and that Hardin and Minor Victim 1 appeared nervous. Minor Victim 1 agreed to speak with a detective and disclosed text messages between she and Hardin that showed that Hardin, on multiple occasions, had made arrangements to pay Minor Victim 1 for sex.

The girl stated that Hardin had been sexually abusing her in the truck prior to the deputy approaching. Hardin was arrested and admitted to engaging in sexual intercourse with the girl earlier that day, but he claimed it was the first time and that it had been consensual.

Minor Victim 1 also identified two other child victims who had been sexually abused by Hardin.

Another victim was interviewed and disclosed that Hardin had transported her to Valdosta, Georgia, to visit a theme park in July 2018, when she was 15 years old. The girl informed detectives that Hardin had sexually abused her during the trip and continued to maintain a sexual relationship with her until around March 2020, during all of that time she was underage.

The third victim was interviewed and disclosed that when she was 13 years old she had attended a sleepover with Minor Victim 1. During the sleepover, Hardin provided her and Minor Victim 1 with marijuana. The third victim said she was encouraged to allow Hardin to sexually assault her, and he did so. Hardin then gave the girl and Minor Victim 1 $20 as payment for the sex act.

Hardin’s phone was searched and contained photos of the second victim engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Additionally, Hardin’s phone contained text messages to Minor Victim 1 in which Hardin repeatedly requested that she produce pornographic images of herself and provide them to Hardin.

“This predator took advantage of the innocence of minor girls and sexually abused them through manipulation,” said Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Tampa Special Agent in Charge John Condon. “This successful sentencing is a testament to the strength of our law enforcement partnerships and our commitment to serve and protect the community.”

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Laura Cofer Taylor.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, click here.

Clay County man sentenced to 40 years in federal prison

