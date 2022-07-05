Clay Electric announces hike in rates for third time this year

Don Johnson

Clay Electric Cooperative announced Tuesday it will raise its rates beginning with the July billing cycles due to rising fuel costs. It is the third rate increase this year for Clay Electric customers.

The cooperative said in an announcement on its website that customers using the industry household average of 1,000 kilowatts of power will pay $134.90, a $5 increase.

The higher cost will be reflected in the Power Cost Adjustment (PCA) on customers’ power bills. The additional amount each member pays each month will vary based on how much electricity is used, the cooperative said.

The two increases from earlier this year included a rise of $4 in April billing cycles and a $6 increase with May billing cycles.Those are estimates for customers using the household average for electric power.

“Clay Electric has been forced to raise its rates 17 percent this year while natural gas prices have increased more than 300 percent in the past 12 months,” according to the announcement.

The cooperative said the Power Cost Adjustment is increasing as a result of higher fuel prices. The higher costs are making the power the cooperative purchases from Seminole Electric more expensive.

About 70 percent of the fuel used to generate power in Florida is natural gas, and it’s a sizable part of the fuel generation mix for Seminole Electric. Natural gas has increased from $2.73/MMBtu (Metric Million British Thermal Unit) in April 2021 to more than $9/MMBtu in June of this year, according to the cooperative.

General Manager/CEO Ricky Davis said the increase in fuel and commodity prices are projected to increase electric generation costs more than $42.5 million for 2022. This PCA increase will not fully recover the estimated year-end increase in generation costs due to a 14-year high in natural gas prices.

“We work hard to maintain our costs and provide affordable electricity, but these large fuel increases to generate power make this rate change unavoidable,” Davis said. “As soon as prices to generate power go down, your cooperative will lower the PCA.”

The PCA is a separate line item on each Clay Electric bill statement, which reflects the increases/decreases in the co-op's cost of power. The co-op's cost of wholesale power is now more than 70 percent of Clay's total expenses, so it's critical the co-op makes sure it recovers all of its wholesale power costs in its retail sales, the announcement said.

When the cost of power is greater than the amount included in the base rate, the PCA is a charge. When the cost is less, the PCA is a credit.

As a not-for-profit cooperative, Clay Electric customers receive power at cost.

Clay Electric provides power to most areas of Clay County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eKzCO_0gVifbQk00
Clay Electric announces another rate increase with July billing cycles.Photo courtesy of Clay Electric Cooperative Facebook page.

Published by

Veteran journalist with experience in website and newspaper content as an editor and writer. I have worked as a reporter at newspapers and websites in Florida, California and Arkansas. I am a former executive editor at the Tampa Bay Business Journal and worked for 12 years at The Tampa Tribune as an enterprise editor and business editor. At Patch.com, I produced stories for 24 websites in the Tampa Bay area and also edited content for websites in six states.

269 followers

