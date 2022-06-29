Keystone Heights woman dies in Lake Geneva boating accident, FWC report says

A 56-year-old Keystone Heights woman was killed in a boating accident Tuesday afternoon on Lake Geneva, according to an accident report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

The woman was identified in the report as Elizabeth Spisak. The accident happened about 5 p.m. near the 7900 block of Breezy Point Road E. in Melrose.

The report said 68-year-old Paul Gary Kolomitz of Melrose was taking their boat out to test drive a new motor. The boat dipped to the right and both Kolomitz and Spisak, a passenger in the boat, were thrown into the lake as the vessel almost capsized. Kolomitz was not injured in the accident, the report said.

Kolomitz got the woman to the shore, but she died despite CPR efforts by emergency medical personnel, according to the report.