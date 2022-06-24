Turn that car radio down, Clay County sheriff’s office warns

On July 1, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office will begin enforcing Florida’s new law on loud music coming from your vehicle.

Under the law, you must listen to your music at a volume not plainly audible at a distance of 25 feet or more from your vehicle. In areas of churches, schools or hospitals, the volume cannot be louder than necessary for passengers to hear the music inside the vehicle.

The law does not apply to law enforcement vehicles or emergency vehicles.

The average vehicle is about 18 feet long so if the music can be heard beyond two car lengths (36 feet) then you could be violating the new law.

If you are found in violation, you may receive a citation. A spokeswoman for the Clay County Clerk of Court and Comptroller said her office has not received a new fee schedule for the new law so she could not provide information on what a citation might cost.

Under the old loud music law deemed unconstitutional by the Florida Supreme Court in 2012, you could receive a nonmoving violation. The fine for a nonmoving violation can be up to $116.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted this tweet on Thursday:

The new law covers “listening to car radio, tape player, compact disc player, portable music or video player, cellular telephone, tablet computer, laptop computer, stereo, television, musical instrument, or other mechanical or electronic sound making device or instrument, which sound emanates from the motor vehicle.”

The Florida Legislature amended portions of the old law that prohibited excessive noise from a vehicle by removing a part of the statute that the Florida Supreme Court deemed unconstitutional, saying it violated free speech rights.

The previous law allowed exemptions for business vehicles (such as ice cream trucks) and political vehicles.

The court ruled in 2012 that the old law was unconstitutional because of those exemptions.

The new law eliminated the exemptions for business vehicles and political vehicles.

The new law also makes some requirements for a special event zone.

Under the law, the sheriff or chief administrative officer of a county or municipality has the authority to designate an area as a special event zone, “defined as an unpermitted activity or an event organized or promoted via a social media platform which is attended by 50 or more persons and substantially increases or disrupts the normal flow of traffic on a roadway, street, or highway.”

The law provides notice requirements for a special event zone and requires a specified warning sign be posted at each point of ingress and egress at least 24 hours prior to enforcement. The law doubles the statutory fine for any noncriminal traffic infraction that occurs within a special event zone and allows a law enforcement officer to impound a vehicle for up to 72 hours for any criminal traffic violation or noncriminal traffic infraction that occurs in a special event zone.

The law also authorizes a law enforcement officer to enforce occupancy limits in a special event zone and allows recovery of costs associated with designating and enforcing a special event zone from the organizer or promoter of the special event.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office will begin enforcing Florida’s new law on loud vehicle music on July 1.(Photo by Gavin Roberts/Official Windows magazine via Getty Images)

