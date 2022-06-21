Million-dollar Fleming Island houses dot waterfront on river, Doctors Lake

The Mediterranean-style home on S. South Shore Drive features views of Doctors Lake. Photo courtesy of Renee Hanson

Luxury home buyers don’t have to travel to Neptune Beach or Ponte Vedra to find waterfront properties. Clay County also has its share of waterfront homes on the St. Johns River and Doctors Lake.

The hot housing market has pushed prices for these homes well above the million-dollar mark in recent years. Deciding between a waterfront home on the river versus Doctors Lake can come down to individual tastes, real estate agents say. The lake is actually an inlet located off the St. Johns River.

A Mediterranean-style home at 1415 S. South Shore Drive features views of Doctors Lake. The formal living room, bar, dining, breakfast, family room and kitchen all offer views of the water. The home is listed for $1.9 million.

The six bedroom, six bathroom custom built home has 5,141 square feet of space and a three-car garage. The owner’s suite overlooks a screened pool and the lake, has an en-suite bath and is connected to a room that could be a gym or nursery.

Another bedroom and bathroom are at the back of the house and leads to the theater room. The main staircase leads to two additional bedrooms and bathrooms, a game room and a balcony.

The home on S. South Shore Drive is listed at $1.9 million. Photo courtesy of Renee Hanson

Many of the million-dollar homes in Clay County can be found on the St. Johns River. Vacant lots on the river can be priced up to $2 million, depending on the number of acres and the river frontage.

Some of the current Fleming Island homes on the river are listed above $1 million, including the houses at 3647 Westover Road and 110 Fairway Oaks Drive.

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home on Westover Road is currently listed for $1.2 million. The home offers 6,167 square feet on more than an acre of property.

The house features two master suites, two offices, a four-car garage, a workshop (with air conditioning), a billiards room, music room, two living rooms (one upstairs, one downstairs) and a formal dining room with a lighted built-in china cabinet.

This property includes a bulkhead, water and electric at the dock, separate fishing deck and an attached guest house with two bedrooms.

The five-bedroom home on Westover Road is listed for $1.2 million. Photo courtesy of Keith Kennedy

The luxury home at 110 Fairway Oaks Drive also sits on the St. Johns River. The two-story remodeled home in Fleming Island has 100 feet of river frontage. Asking price for the home: $1.95 million.

The home features a screened pool, a riverside bar-entertainment center, a fire pit, a dock with covered slip and lifts and a bulkhead. The main house has a two-car attached garage and there is a detached four-car garage.

The luxury home on Fairway Oaks Drive sits on the St. Johns River. Photo by photographer Dan Allen

The home on Fairway Oaks Drive is listed for $1.95 million. Photo by photographer Dan Allen

View of the St. Johns River from the home on Fairway Oaks Drive. Photo by photographer Dan Allen

