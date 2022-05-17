Middleburg, FL

Grumpy's Middleburg restaurant pushes back reopening plans after January fire

Don Johnson

Damaged by fire in January, Grumpy’s restaurant in Middleburg had hoped to reopen this month, but that date has been pushed back to October, according to Daniel DeLeon, president and CEO of Grumpy's Restaurant.

The Middleburg diner, which opened in October 2020 at 1805 Blanding Blvd. was Grumpy’s first franchise restaurant. The original Grumpy’s is located in Orange Park.

DeLeon said in February that the plan was to reopen to customers by May, but now the grand reopening will occur on Oct. 10.

“It was more work than we anticipated. We would love to be open, trust me,” he said.

The restaurant will be totally rebuilt and this week plans for the new building were submitted to the county. He said the building will be the same size. The former restaurant had a seating capacity of about 112.

“Everything will be the same,” he said.

He said they had hoped to salvage some of the building, but there was too much damage. “It is unbelievable how much soot can ruin everything,” DeLeon added.

Every employee of the MIddleburg restaurant has been paid a wage since the fire. He said that will continue until the reopening.

The Middleburg restaurant is co-owned by Dell Hoard Sr., his wife, Peggy, their son, Dell Jr., and his wife, Courtney.

Grumpy’s has received numerous awards for its made-to-order homestyle breakfast and lunch and has several locations in Northeast Florida.

No one was hurt in the fire on Jan. 19 at the restaurant. The restaurant had been closed for about four hours when an employee at a nearby business smelled smoke and called the fire department.

DeLeon said the fire started in the restaurant’s back prep room. A floor fan used by the cleaning crew to dry the floor caught on fire 14 minutes after the crew left the building.

A family friend of the Hoards created a GoFundMe online fundraiser to help the restaurant's employees until the diner reopens.

A longtime family friend, Leah Currie started the online fundraiser.

Currie wrote: “I'm calling on our community to help Grumpy's and support their staff as they are out of work for an unseen amount of time. We know they are strong and resilient. With the help of our community, we can help get our favorite breakfast/lunch spot back open.”

The online fundraiser had raised $8,257 as of Tuesday. To donate to the fund, click here.

DeLeon and his wife, Morgan, bought the flagship Grumpy's Restaurant in Orange Park in 2017. They now offer franchises of the restaurant.

A U.S. Navy cook, known as Chef Grumpy, opened the first Grumpy’s restaurant in 1999. The restaurant serves American and Southern food, including seafood. The restaurant promotes its cranky-looking chef logo and is known as the "Home of the Bad Mood Dude." The restaurants serve breakfast and lunch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mjLAn_0fhL4Afn00
The Grumpy's restaurant in Middleburg has pushed back its grand reopening.Photo via GoFundMe

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Middleburg# Clay County# Restaurant reopening# Grumpys restaurant

Comments / 1

Published by

Veteran journalist with experience in website and newspaper content as an editor and writer. I have worked as a reporter at newspapers and websites in Florida, California and Arkansas. I am a former executive editor at the Tampa Bay Business Journal and worked for 12 years at The Tampa Tribune as an enterprise editor and business editor. At Patch.com, I produced stories for 24 websites in the Tampa Bay area and also edited content for websites in six states.

165 followers

More from Don Johnson

Orange Park, FL

Blanding Boulevard Bummer: Will planned intersection upgrades help traffic snarls?

Chris Harkless, general manager of Orange Park Auto Mall, calls the traffic issues on Blanding Boulevard “atrocious” and “ugly.” He should know. Orange Park Auto Mall has been located at the Longchamp Drive and Blanding Boulevard intersection for 23 years with Harkless as its general manager. He says he has seen the traffic on Blanding increase 10-fold during that time.

Read full story
1 comments
Orange Park, FL

Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant closed after rodent droppings found

Sorbello’s Sicilian Restaurant, 195 Blanding Blvd. in Orange Park, was closed by state restaurant inspectors on Friday because of “high priority” violations found. The restaurant was inspected on May 5 and inspectors found 14 violations, including rodent droppings. A follow-up inspection on May 6 found two violations, including a dead rodent under the pizza oven. Rodent activity found during both inspections is considered high priority violations.

Read full story
3 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay Electric customers getting another increase in rates

Clay Electric Cooperative customers will see another increase in rates, beginning with their May billing cycles. The cooperative is implementing its second increase in one month because of soaring natural gas costs, which recently hit a 14-year high, according to Clay Electric’s website.

Read full story
2 comments
Orange Park, FL

Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park restaurants cited for ‘high priority’ violations

Miller’s Orange Park Ale House received 37 violations during a state inspection on April 26, including 11 described as “high priority.”. The restaurant, 1756 Wells Road in Orange Park, received a second inspection the next day and only one “basic” violation was found.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County prepares for hurricane season: What You Need To Know

The hurricane season begins on June 1 and the early predictions say Floridians can expect “above average” activity with 19 named storms. Colorado State University meteorologists released their annual report of predictions for the season earlier this month. The report said nine of the 19 storms are expected to become hurricanes with winds above 73 miles per hour.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Million-dollar ‘Wow’ houses dot waterfront on St. Johns River

Neil Avery, who has been selling waterfront homes for about 20 years, says the price tag for luxury homes on the St. Johns River has continued to climb in recent years. He says luxury waterfront homes in Clay County have been consistently selling for $1 million or more for the last three years.

Read full story
Green Cove Springs, FL

CalaVida Arts Festival offers free music performances

The CalaVida Arts Festival returns to Spring Park in Green Cove Springs this week with the usual variety of musical performances, food trucks, art exhibits and other performance arts. Admission to the festival is free.

Read full story
Green Cove Springs, FL

Million-dollar sale prices spike for properties on St. Johns River

This Kelsey Road home is one of four homes on riverfront property being sold for $1.9 million.Photo courtesy of Melissa Nelson. This Owens Road home is one of the four homes on riverfront property being sold for $1.9 million.Photo courtesy of Melissa Nelson.

Read full story
2 comments
Orange Park, FL

Restaurant inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs eateries cited for violations

Restaurants in Orange Park, Green Cove Springs cited for violations during inspections.(Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images) An Orange Park restaurant topped the list of eateries with the most violations in inspection reports completed between April 1-15.

Read full story
1 comments
Green Cove Springs, FL

Suspicious backpack found at Clay County Courthouse determined to be safe

A suspicious backpack that led to the evacuation of the Clay County Courthouse in Green Cove Springs on Tuesday morning was found to be safe after an investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office bomb squad.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Week In Review: Crime stories dominate news this week

Crime stories were at the top of the news in Clay County this week with an elderly couple held captive in Green Cove Springs and a county patrol deputy being arrested, and later fired, for the alleged sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Audio of 911 call released in case of couple held captive in Clay County

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has released the 911 call made Monday night by suspect Aubrey Lumpkin, who is accused of breaking into a home in Green Cove Springs and holding an elderly couple captive, according to a sheriff’s office report.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Free Easter egg hunts held in Clay County this weekend

Free Easter egg hunts will take place in Clay County this weekend.(Photo by Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images) Looking for an Easter egg hunt near you? Consider these events held Friday and Saturday in Clay County. And they are all free.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County Municipal Super Tuesday unofficial results announced

Three council seats were on the ballots in Orange Park and Green Cove Springs in Clay County Municipal Super Tuesday races. Incumbent Susana Thompson retained her seat on the Orange Park Town Council, winning with 60.28 percent of the vote, according to unofficial returns from the Clay County Supervisor of Elections website.

Read full story
Cary, NC

Clay County high school baseball team finishes as runner-up in national tournament title game

In a battle between two high school baseball powerhouses, St. Johns Country Day School lost to Stoneman Douglas by a score of 5-3 on Saturday in the title game of the 2022 USA Baseball National High School Invitational in Cary, N.C.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

5 fun things to do in Clay County this weekend

Looking for something to do in Clay County this weekend, consider these events in Green Cove Springs, Orange Park and Fleming Island. Some of the events include free Easter egg hunts for the kids.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay Electric announces rate increase, starting with April billing cycles

Clay Electric Cooperative announced Monday that it would be increasing its rates due to rising natural gas costs. The cooperative said the higher rates would begin with the April billing cycles.

Read full story
4 comments
Clay County, FL

Weather forecast for Clay County Fair gets a bit dicey beginning Tuesday

Fairgoers have already dealt with rain and storms during the opening days of the Clay County Agricultural Fair. The rainy weather caused some issues with the fair’s unpaved parking lot, which quickly turned into a muddy field. Fair officials moved in some dirt to solve the issue.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County ‘Wow’ houses: Orange Park, Fleming Island boast million-dollar homes

Waterfront homes are some of the most desirable locations in Florida and prices for these properties have been rising in recent years. The sales price for these homes can reach the million-dollar mark and usually higher. The waterfront homes in Clay County are no exception.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy