Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant closed after rodent droppings found

Sorbello’s Sicilian Restaurant, 195 Blanding Blvd. in Orange Park, was closed by state restaurant inspectors on Friday because of “high priority” violations found.

The restaurant was inspected on May 5 and inspectors found 14 violations, including rodent droppings. A follow-up inspection on May 6 found two violations, including a dead rodent under the pizza oven. Rodent activity found during both inspections is considered high priority violations.

In the May 5 inspection, seven rodent droppings were found behind the oven in the kitchen; three rodent droppings were observed on the side of the pizza oven behind the front counter and two 2 rodent droppings were found behind the reach-in freezer next to the back door.

In the May 6 inspection, six rodent droppings were found under the fryer and stove. Six rodent droppings were found under the reach-in cooler; three rodent droppings were found under the three-compartment sink. One rodent dropping was observed behind the water heater and three droppings in the back dry storage area.

More rodent droppings were found in a May 9 follow-up inspection.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which conducts the restaurant inspections, gave this explanation for the closure in an email to Newsbreak:

“Evidence of vermin activity was observed at Sorbello’s during an unannounced routine inspection by DBPR’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants on May 5, 2022 and an emergency order of closure was issued. The violations that warranted the emergency closure were observed not complied on subsequent visits on May 6 and May 9 and the closure was extended. The Division will continue to monitor Sorbello’s compliance with Florida’s sanitation and safety laws and will visit as often as needed to achieve compliance. When all conditions that warranted the emergency closure are complied, the Division will issue a vacate of the emergency closure.”

An employee at the restaurant said in a telephone interview that the restaurant was “cleaning up” and hoped to reopen Tuesday night.

During the May 5-6 inspections, dead roaches also were found in various areas of the restaurant. In a follow-up inspection, one dead roach was found in each of these areas: behind the water heater, under the table in the back room near the restrooms, under the front counter, under the prep table across from the oven, under the stove and under the reach-in cooler across from the ice machine.

The restaurant also was cited for food held more than 24 hours and not properly marked – an intermediate violation. The inspection found that lasagna stored in the walk-in cooler did not have a date on the item. The manager said the food was prepared the previous day. A correct date was placed on the item.

Inspectors also found that paddles for pizza were stored on cardboard on top of the pizza oven – a basic violation. The manager removed the cardboard.

Other restaurants in the Orange Park and Fleming Island areas also were inspected during the first week in May.

Chili’s Grill & Bar, 2005 E. West Parkway in Fleming Island, received the highest number of violations for restaurants inspected last week with 33. The May 3 inspection report showed that six were considered high priority.

Some of the violations included:

One live fly was found in the bar area, a high priority violation.

Frozen chicken breasts were stored on the floor in a walk-in freezer.

A cook was observed dragging a trash can in the kitchen area then immediately handled clean pans in the back prep area. A host was observed touching their face mask and immediately handling clean silverware. The manager coached employees on proper hand washing procedures.

Orange Buffet, 475 Blanding Blvd. in Orange Park, received 28 violations during a May 4 inspection with four described as high priority.

Some of the violations included:

In a prep room near the kitchen, multiple bus tubs held chicken, fish and shrimp thawing in standing water.

Inside the ice machine the plate has buildup of a mold-like substance.

Along the cookline in front of the grill and wok area, multiple floor tiles are missing showing the concrete.

In the dish area, a fan placed over the area where clean dishes come out of the machine has a heavy dust buildup.

Bowl Thai & Sushi Restaurant, 10 Blanding Blvd in Orange Park, was cited for 21 violations in a May 5 inspection.

Some of the violations included:

The inspection found two dead roaches behind the reach-in cooler at the front of the kitchen.

An employee was observed eating at the prep table next to the dish machine. The manager removed the bowl of food.

An employee wiped hands on their pants and proceeded to prepare food. The manager had the employee wash their hands and put on gloves.

Mr. Chubby’s Wings, 2349 Village Square Parkway in Fleming Island, was cited for 21 violations during a May 3 inspection. Two of the violations were high priority.

Some of the violations found were:

A live fly was observed in the kitchen area in front of the ice machine. Three live flies were found at the server station.

Three cutting boards were found with stains and heavy scratches. The interior of the microwave at the end of the cookline had food debris.

A sanitizer bucket behind the bar was stored in use over clean glassware.

An inspector observed celery not being washed before cutting.

A portion of the shelves behind the bar with beer lines had mold-like substance collected around lines next to beer pitchers.

The ceiling in the kitchen area has dust buildup. The ceiling vent in the server station has dust buildup.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation says that each inspection report is a "snapshot" of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. Inspections conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment, according to the department. Because conditions can change rapidly, establishments are not graded or rated.

