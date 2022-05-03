Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park restaurants cited for ‘high priority’ violations

Miller’s Orange Park Ale House received 37 violations during a state inspection on April 26, including 11 described as “high priority.”

The restaurant, 1756 Wells Road in Orange Park, received a second inspection the next day and only one “basic” violation was found.

Violations range from high priority, which is the most severe, to an intermediate violation and the lowest level, basic.

Some of the violations found during the April 26 inspection included:

The cook on the cook line handled a personal cell phone and engaged in food preparation. The prep cook in the prep area was observed constantly touching face while engaged in food preparation. The manager instructed the employees on proper hand washing procedures.

Two live flies were observed in the kitchen area.

A time/temperature violation was found with chicken in a flip top cooler near the fryers. The chicken was stored for more than four hours at 52 degrees. Desired temperature is 41 degrees. The chicken was discarded. Other items – cheese, cole slaw, hard-boiled eggs – also were found to be above 41 degrees and moved to cooler.

Multiple clean dishes on dirty shelving in the dish area.

Some food-contact surfaces were found with food debris, such as cutting boards on the cook line and in the prep area and on the flat top grill on the cook line. A flour scoop was stored with heavy debris.

Floors, walls and/or ceilings were found to have accumulation of debris, including the floor under cooking and refrigeration equipment on the cook line, the floor in the walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer, the floor under the flour bin on the cook line, the floor under both server stations, the floor in the bar area, the walls in the dish area, the ceiling and ceiling vents in the kitchen.

A second inspection on April 27 found only one basic violation – an accumulation of debris was found in some areas.

The Crafty Crab, 950 Blanding Blvd. in Orange Park, received 21 violations, including three high priority violations during an April 27 inspection.

Some of the violations included:

An employee entered the kitchen from outside and put on gloves to prepare food without washing their hands. The manager had the employee wash their hands and change gloves.

The restaurant got two high priority violations for food storage. Shell eggs were stored over broccoli in walk-in cooler. Raw chicken was stored over raw fish in the cooler. Both violations were corrected.

The restaurant does not have a certified food manager. A followup inspection is required.

The restaurant had no probe thermometer to measure the temperature of food products.

The Waffle House, 704 Blanding Blvd. in Orange Park, received 18 violations, including eight high priority violations, during an April 29 inspection.

Some of the violations included:

Multiple dishes ran in the dishwasher with sanitizer reading less than the minimum temperature of 160 degrees. The operator adjusted the water heater’s temperature and the dishes were washed again.

A cook on the grill cracked a raw shell egg and did not wash hands between glove changes and continued to cook.

Chlorine sanitizer in sanitizer pans were not at proper minimum strength.

Time/temperature control for some food above the 41 degree minimum. Restaurant operator said batter had been taken in and out of the cooler for the last 45 minutes. Other items found to be above 41 degrees, including cheese and hashbrowns, were moved to the freezer.

The vents over the ice machine lid were covered with heavy dust.

Fire Wok, 1330 Blanding Blvd. in Orange Park, received 14 violations, including three high priority, during an April 25 inspection.

Some of the violations included:

An employee rinsed hands without using soap before returning to the cook line. The violation was corrected.

Two flies were observed in the kitchen.

Tongs found in the prep area were stored in a box. The manager removed the tongs and placed them in the dish area.

Restaurants With No Violations

Five eateries got a clean report with no violations found during April inspections.

They were identified as: The Rolling Stoves, Hangry Hawg, Panda Express, 901 Blanding Blvd. in Orange Park, Southern Specialities, 2710 Blanding Blvd. in Middleburg and Java’s Brewin, 3555 Highway 17 in Orange Park.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation says that each inspection report is a "snapshot" of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. Inspections conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment, according to the department. Because conditions can change rapidly, establishments are not graded or rated.

