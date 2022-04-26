Green Cove Springs, FL

CalaVida Arts Festival offers free music performances

Don Johnson

The CalaVida Arts Festival returns to Spring Park in Green Cove Springs this week with the usual variety of musical performances, food trucks, art exhibits and other performance arts. Admission to the festival is free.

On Saturday, the performers include Mama Blue, The Trinity River Band, Jimmy Beats Band, Mandalla and Souls of Joy. The Trinity River band starts performing at noon and Mama Blue ends the musical event with a concert starting at 7:30 p.m.

The entertainment includes reggae, blues, jazz and country bluegrass.

For a full schedule, click here.

Painters, sculptors and other artists will display their works. Authors also sign and sell their books from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Pool Pavilion. For a list of authors, click here.

For a list of some of the food vendors, click here.

The festival begins Wednesday with Empty Bowls, a charitable event in the Art Room benefiting The Food Pantry of Green Cove Springs. Registration for the event is now closed, according to the festival’s website.

On Thursday, the Dancing in the Street event will be held beginning at 6 p.m. on Walnut Street. Dancers are urged to wear the coolest ‘80’s attire. The band Fat Cactus will perform.

Along with the band performances on Saturday, an antiques stroll also will be held in downtown Green Cove Springs beginning at noon.

This is the first year the festival is being held in the Spring. In past years, the festival had been held in October.

To keep up to date with Clay County news, download the free Newsbreak app from the app store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GbIyv_0fKqQXlx00
Mandalla will perform on Saturday at the CalaVida Arts Festival.Photo courtesy of the CalaVida Arts Festival Facebook page.

# CalaVida Arts Festival# Mandalla# Mama Blue# Spring Park# Green Cove Springs

