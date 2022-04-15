Audio of 911 call released in case of couple held captive in Clay County

Don Johnson

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has released the 911 call made Monday night by suspect Aubrey Lumpkin, who is accused of breaking into a home in Green Cove Springs and holding an elderly couple captive, according to a sheriff’s office report.

Lumpkin, 46, called 911 on Monday to report he wanted to turn himself in, according to an arrest report.

The sheriff's office also says Lumpkin told deputies he was involved in burying a body at a nearby property. The sheriff’s office found potential remains in Green Cove Springs on Friday morning, the sheriff's office announced.

The sheriff’s office found the remains about 10 a.m. at the crime scene where the couple was held captive. The remains were found in a wooded area behind the house and have not been identified. Deputies said the remains have been there for some time. The sheriff’s office is still investigating Lumpkin’s connection to the remains.

On Monday, deputies found the elderly couple bound by duct tape on their arms, legs and faces at a home on County Road 315 in Green Cove Springs. The couple was dehydrated, malnourished, covered in feces and suffering from infections, the report said. The couple was transported to a local hospital.

Lumpkin broke into the home on Saturday night and held the couple captive for two days until his 911 call Monday night. He said he initially fired two rounds from a gun over their heads to scare them. Lumpkin took the couples’ credit cards, got their PIN numbers from them and then withdrew about $3,000 in cash.

Lumpkin told deputies he broke into the victims' residence with a second person to rob them, according to the report. Investigators are still looking for another suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lumpkin is charged with home invasion with a deadly weapon and adult false imprisonment.

During the 911 call, Lumpkin does not identify himself. Here is an excerpt from the call.

The man calling dispatch in the 911 call says: “Hello, how are you doing. First of all, I am a piece of s—. I need medical assistance out here for this elderly couple. I am turning myself in,” the man on the phone tells the dispatcher.

"I've got family, they know me, and I'm turning myself in, and I know the family." And there is chatter in the background that is not audible.

The dispatcher calls fire rescue to dispatch medical help to the residence.

“I don’t want nobody to hurt me. I am saying this for the record,” the man says.

He keeps saying he is turning himself in.

“Was it an assault, sir?” the dispatcher asks

The man is asked if the couple is still breathing.

“Yes, they are breathing. They were just talking,” he replies.

Dispatcher: “Sir, we are on our way. I need your name. What happened to the couple? What did you do to the couple? Are you there?”

The man on the phone does not reply and the call ends.

Lumpkin remains in the Clay County jail on no bond.

To hear the entire 911 audio, click here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uPYwN_0fAZTT3V00
911 call audio released by Clay County Sheriff's Office.Photo courtesy of Clay County Sheriff's Office Facebook page

Veteran journalist with experience in website and newspaper content as an editor and writer. I have worked as a reporter at newspapers and websites in Florida, California and Arkansas. I am a former executive editor at the Tampa Bay Business Journal and worked for 12 years at The Tampa Tribune as an enterprise editor and business editor. At Patch.com, I produced stories for 24 websites in the Tampa Bay area and also edited content for websites in six states.

