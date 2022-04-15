Free Easter egg hunts held in Clay County this weekend

Free Easter egg hunts will take place in Clay County this weekend. (Photo by Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images)

Looking for an Easter egg hunt near you? Consider these events held Friday and Saturday in Clay County. And they are all free.

Orange Park

The Calvary Assembly of God, 9 Knight Boxx Road, will hold its Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday that will feature an Easter egg hunt with more than 1,000 eggs. There will be inflatables and outdoor games. Lunch and snow cones will be provided. The event is for children up to 12 years old. The event is open to everyone and begins at 10 a.m.

Middleburg

St. Luke Catholic Church, 1610 Blanding Blvd in Middleburg, will be holding an Easter egg hunt at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The event will be held at the Annunciation Catholic School Softball Field. The event is sponsored by Council of Catholic Women and Family Faith Formation.

ConnectPoint Church is holding its Easter Fest '22 on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. This festival is free for the whole family, and includes egg hunts, games, an inflatable, face painting, live music, and more. The church is located at 2728 Howard Road.

Green Cove Springs

The Easter Bunny will be at Ronnie’s Wings & Oyster Bar on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to take photos with children for free. The restaurant is located at 232 Walnut St in Green Cove Springs. For more details, click here.

Keystone Heights

Lake Hill Baptist Church will have two egg hunts beginning at 5 p.m. Friday. Organizers will be grilling hot dogs and serving chips. Everything is free. The church is located at 5165 County Road 21. The event ends at 8 p.m.