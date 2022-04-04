Weather forecast for Clay County Fair gets a bit dicey beginning Tuesday

Don Johnson

Fairgoers have already dealt with rain and storms during the opening days of the Clay County Agricultural Fair. The rainy weather caused some issues with the fair’s unpaved parking lot, which quickly turned into a muddy field. Fair officials moved in some dirt to solve the issue.

While fairgoers can expect a sunny day on Monday, forecasters predict a return to stormy weather on Tuesday with scattered thunderstorms and a 70 percent chance of rain during the day. The rain chances drop to 60 percent during the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

On Wednesday, fairgoers can expect more of the same, with rain chances higher during the day (50 percent) and diminishing during the evening to 40 percent. On Thursday, rain is expected during the day with the chances at 70 percent, but the evening skies are forecast to be partly cloudy. Temperatures should be in the high 70s to low 80s each day.

Fair visitors will get a break the rest of the week with partly cloudy or sunny skies through the weekend, according to the weather service.

The weather should not affect the concerts scheduled this week as the Cattleman’s Arena is a covered area. The musical acts scheduled this week include: Sublime at 7 p.m. Monday; Montgomery, Marlowe and Rodgers at 7 p.m. Tuesday; and Shenandoah at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

For a full list of events, click here. To check out VIP or other seating, click here.

Speed dating at the Ferris wheel will be held on Wednesday, April 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pre-registration has ended, but there will be a wait list for those arriving at the Ferris wheel at 4:30 p.m. The Ferris wheel circles twice with each date and the participants fill out a scorecard to determine if the date continues.

The fair will hold a talent show on the Community Stage at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 8.

The fairgrounds are located at 2497 State Road 16 W. in Green Cove Springs. For more information on the fair including hours each day and events, click here.

Parking is free at the fairgrounds. Trams are provided and run daily from the main gate. No bottles, cans, coolers or picnic baskets are permitted on the fairgrounds. The fair provides two cool down areas at Exhibit Building 2 and the tent near the Livestock Barns. Both areas include picnic tables for eating. Also, phone charging stations are located in the Cattlemen's & EZ Rest Area near the barn. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is promoting its smartphone app, Saferwatch, to those attending the fair. The sheriff’s office says the smartphone app will keep fairgoers informed on traffic and safety issues during the fair. The app is a free tool that can be downloaded from the app store.

Rain in forecast for Clay County Agricultural Fair on Tuesday.Photo courtesy of the Clay County Agricultural Fair

Allison Cox, a Middleburg High School senior, was named Miss Clay County Fair 2022 on Saturday.Photo courtesy of the Clay County Agricultural Fair

Fairgoers can expect sunny skies after Thursday and into the weekend.Photo courtesy of the Clay County Agricultural Fair

Kids of all ages have fun at the Clay County Agricultural Fair.Photo courtesy of the Clay County Agricultural Fair

The Clay County Agricultural Fair queens for 2022 help out at the fair.Photo courtesy of the Clay County Agricultural Fair

# Clay County# Green Cove Springs# Clay County Fair# Weather forecast# Fair events

