Restaurant inspections find ‘high priority’ violations in 4 Clay County eateries

Four Keystone Heights restaurants were cited for “high priority” violations during restaurant inspections last month.

Laredo Mexican Restaurant of Keystone Heights was cited for 16 violations by inspectors, including six “high priority” violations during an inspection on March 21. The inspection report said a follow-up inspection was needed, adding that the violations were “not an immediate threat to the public.”

A follow-up inspection held the next day found the restaurant to be in compliance with regulations. The restaurant is located at 7380 State Road 100.

In one of the violations, raw pork in the freezer was no longer commercially packaged and stored in zip lock bags over an open package of tamales. The violation was corrected during the inspection.

The restaurant was cited for time/temperature controls, as some food items were not stored at the proper temperatures for an “unknown amount of time.” The report says some food items were discarded during the inspection.

A restaurant can be cited for three types of violations – basic, intermediate and the most severe, high priority. A high priority violation indicates a direct concern of possible food-borne illnesses. Laredo Mexican Restaurant also was cited for three intermediate violations and seven basic violations.

Papa’s Pizza & Ice Cream Shoppe, 190 S Lawrence Blvd in Keystone Heights, was cited for 15 violations on March 21, including five deemed “high priority.”

Inspectors found food with mold-like growth. One bar of cheese was found with a mold-like substance in the cooler. Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Two live flying insects were observed in a room with a mixer.

The report said the operator was observed handling a banana for a banana split with bare hands. Also, an employee was touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands – food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperatures to allow contact with bare hands.

A wet wiping cloth was not stored in a sanitizing solution between uses, according to the inspection report.

A follow-up report was deemed necessary because of the violations, but the report added that the violations were not an immediate threat to the public.

A follow-up inspection on March 22 found that the business met all inspection standards.

McHenry’s Pub, 323 Commercial Circle, was cited for six high priority violations during an inspection on March 21. The pub had a total of 12 violations. None of the violations were described as a threat to public health.

Inspectors found corned beef with no date mark. The person in charge marked the date it was made. Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food was not cooled from 135 degrees to 41 degrees within six hours.

Report cites evidence of mop/cleaning wastewater dumped onto the ground. Food debris and dirty water found on the ground by the drain outside the back door.

A follow-up visit on March 25 found only one high priority violation regarding cooling methods for food.

Inspectors cited Clyde’s Cozy Corner, 130 Nightingale St., with 12 violations, five of them high priority, on a visit on March 21. A follow-up visit on March 25 found the business in compliance. None of the violations were described as a threat to public health.

The report noted time/temperature controls were an issue so the salad cooler was turned downed to 39 degrees. The person in charge said the cooler had been opened and closed repeatedly. The report also said non-food grade containers were used for food storage.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which conducts the inspections, says that each inspection report is a "snapshot" of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. Inspections conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment, according to the department. Because conditions can change rapidly, establishments are not graded or rated.

State inspectors conducted restaurant inspections in Keystone Heights last month. Photo courtesy of Pixabay