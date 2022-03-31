Stormy weather forecast for opening day of Clay County Fair

The Clay County Agricultural Fair opens at 2 p.m. Thursday in Green Cove Springs, but the weather forecast is not cooperating. Scattered severe thunderstorms are forecast for Clay County on Thursday afternoon.

A wind advisory for Clay County is also part of the forecast. Wind gusts could reach 39 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

The severe weather is part of a strong cold front that has already produced damaging winds in the South. Green Cove Springs is in the path of this severe weather pattern.

Weather service maps show the most severe weather moving out of the Green Cove Springs area about 6 p.m.

Rapper and hip hop performer Nelly is scheduled to perform at a 7 p.m. concert on Thursday. No free seating is available for the Nelly concert and VIP seating is sold out.

Fairgoers can expect sunny weather on Friday, according to the weather service.

A concert by the rock groups Quiet Riot and Warrant with Papercutt will be held on Friday. Country music artist Lorrie Morgan will perform on Saturday. All concerts by the top performers are held at the Cattlemen’s Arena. The other musical acts performing at the Cattlemen’s Arena include: Sublime, Rodney Atkins and Tracy Bird, Shenandoah and Montgomery, Marlowe and Rodgers. For a full list of events, click here. To check out VIP or other seating, click here.

Parking is free at the fairgrounds. Trams are provided and run daily from the main gate. No bottles, cans, coolers or picnic baskets are permitted on the fairgrounds. The fair provides two cool down areas at Exhibit Building 2 and the tent near the Livestock Barns. Both areas include picnic tables for eating. Also, phone charging stations are located in the Cattlemen's & EZ Rest Area near the barn.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is promoting its smartphone app, Saferwatch, to those attending the fair. The sheriff’s office says the smartphone app will keep fairgoers informed on traffic and safety issues during the fair. The app is a free tool that can be downloaded from the app store.

The fairgrounds are located at 2497 State Road 16 W. in Green Cove Springs. For more information on the fair including hours each day and events, click here.