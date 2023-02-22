Photo by Matthew Hamilton on Unsplash

When talking about comfort foods, Kapiolani Coffee Shop is there with the rest of the many eateries on the islands. The original Kapiolani Coffee Shop owner started the restaurant at the old Aloha Motors site on Kapiolani Blvd (now Hawaii Convention Center). Wataru Teruya, a World War II veteran of the 442nd, perfected the now-famous oxtail soup. He started his business in 1949 and moved to the Aloha Motors site during the 1960s. Through the years, the location of Kapiolani Coffee Shop has moved from the original site to the Kam Bowl inside a bowling alley in Kalihi to the current location in the Waimalu Shopping Center.

It took me several searches to find out that the original owner sold his coffee shop in 1986 to Gary Mijo. I remember the Kam Bowl location because I discovered the famous oxtail soup. Through word of mouth, I later learned from many that the Kapiolani Coffee Shop is known for its oxtail soup. There are many other delicious foods on the menu, but the oxtail soup and the half-order fried rice are what I remember. Since moving to the current location in the Waimalu Shopping Center, I've been to the current site only several times since the Kam Bowl closed its place in 2007.

A Must-Try on the Menu

Oxtail Soup

Half or full-order fried rice

Final Thought

I mention these two items because that is what I ordered almost every time I visited the Kam Bowl location. I have never tasted any oxtail soup better prepared than what Kapiolani Coffee Shop offers. The next time you are in the mood for oxtail soup, half-order fried rice, or any of the many comfort foods they offer, head over to Kapiolani Coffee Shop in the Waimalu Shopping Center today.

For me, the oxtail soup at Kapiolani Coffee Shop is at the top of all comfort foods.