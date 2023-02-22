Liliha Bakery is one of Hawaii's many eateries that many who live and visit the islands enjoy

Photo by Amy Syiek on Unsplash

Liliha Bakery is a bakery and coffee shop with many food items on the menu. Desserts are one part of the menu, but the dine-in coffee shop consists of many more local favorites. The bakery and coffee shop opened in 1950. Through the years, the company expanded to other locations. In 2014, their second location started on Nimitz Hwy. The third location began in the Ala Moana Shopping Center in 2019. And their fourth location started in 2021 at the International Marketplace in Waikiki. The last at its current location opened in 2022 at the Pearl Highlands Center in Pearl City.

The company serves many of the islands' comfort food and delicious desserts. Visit any of their restaurants to taste the comfort foods many enjoy on the islands.

Fun Fact

Hawaii Five-O (2010 - 2020) featured Liliha Bakery coco puff dessert in season one - episode 16. As much as they are well known for their desserts, I enjoy the many assortments of comfort foods on the menu.

Visit the other locations today.

Original Liliha location

Nimitz location

Macy's Ala Moana Shopping Center

International Marketplace Waikiki

Pearl Highlands Center

My favorite on the menu is the hamburger steak and loco moco with rice. The prices are comparable to many of the eateries on the islands. The portions are generous, and you will be satisfied with all items on the menu.

Final Thoughts

Liliha Bakery, like many of the local eateries on the islands, has been around for many years. Visit one of the locations nearest you today. You won't be disappointed.