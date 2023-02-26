Honolulu, HI

The Malasada, by Leonard's Bakery, is traced back to 1882

Everyone who has visited Hawaii has probably heard of Leonard's Malasadas; it's a fried doughnut without a hole. Leonard, the bakery named after him, is the grandson of Asenio and Amalia DoRego of Portugal. Leonard's grandparents moved to Hawaii in June 1882 to work the sugar cane fields. They brought the malasada recipe, made famous by Leonard's Bakery, which started in 1952.

According to their website, Arsenio and Amalia of Portugal brought the malasada recipe for Shrove Tuesday. Leonard and Margaret Rego moved to Honolulu with their daughter Diane in 1946; soon after, Leonard started Leonard's Bakery in 1952 and made malasada at his mother's suggestion. The rest was history.

There are several mobile sites along with the main bakery in Kapahulu on the island of Oahu.

Alongside the original malasada, Leonard's Bakery has expanded to other items that they are well known for also.

  • Malasada (original plan sugar)
  • Malasada (cinnamon sugar)
  • Malasada (Lihing)
  • Malasada filings: custard, dobash chocolate, haupia coconut, macadamia nut, and guava

Location

  • Leonard's Bakery on Kapahulu Avenue
  • Waikele Shopping Center (mobile site)
  • Pearl Ridge Shopping Center (mobile site)
  • Koko Marina Shopping Center (mobile site)
  • Windward Mall Shopping Center (mobile site)
  • World Porters (Japan)

Final Thoughts

Leonard's Bakery started from humble beginnings; the introduction of the malasadas passed on from Leonard's grandparents in 1882 is now a well-known and loved pastry by many who have visited the islands. The recipe passed down from Leonard's grandparents is now enjoyed by many who visit the islands.

Check out Leondard's Bakery, and try their original and many other malasadas in the stores today.

