Journalist Refuses to Reveal Sources in Select Subcommittee Hearing on the Weaponization of the Federal Government

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Democratic lawmakers have been criticized for asking journalists to disclose their sources during a recent House Judiciary Committee hearing on the weaponization of the federal government. The hearing, which saw journalist Matt Taibbi refusing to share his sources, was led by House Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan, who criticized the Democrats for their approach. "If that's not the weaponization of government, then I don't know what is," Jordan said. He also noted that freedom of the press is one of the five rights enumerated under the First Amendment. The hearing also saw Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government ranking member Del. Stacey Plaskett and Texas Democrat Rep. Sylvia Garcia asking Taibbi to divulge his sources under oath.



The hearing centered on the use of federal agencies to target individuals, and Twitter's response to a report called the "Twitter Files." The report revealed that the first letter the Federal Trade Commission sent after the initial Twitter Files to Twitter, the first question in that letter was: "Who are the journalists you're talking to?" Four journalists were named personally, and two of those journalists were the two witnesses at the hearing.



Republicans criticized the Democrats for their handling of the hearing, with Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., saying he was "disappointed but not surprised that so many Democrats today showed disdain for both free speech and a free press when they demanded that journalists Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger reveal their sources to open them up to censorship and harassment." Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., said that "Democrats do not care about Americans’ First Amendment rights." Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, said that "it’s evident that Big Tech companies are making content censorship decisions with an anti-conservative bias."



The hearing was a sensitive subject, as it had already come up when Taibbi was asked directly about it regarding his reporting on internal Twitter communications and accusations of government censorship. Garcia asked Taibbi when Twitter owner Elon Musk first approached him to partake in the "Twitter Files" project, which has allowed once-secret internal discussions to be exposed, revealing an array of issues. Taibbi began to say that he couldn't reveal that information when Garcia insisted she simply needed a date. Taibbi refused to disclose the date, saying that it was a question of sourcing and that he couldn't reveal his sources.



Jordan said that the witnesses in the hearing were "just outstanding" and praised Taibbi and fellow testifying journalist Michael Shellenberger as "sharp individuals." Jordan criticized Garcia and Plaskett for pressing Taibbi to reveal his sources, saying that "there's a thing called the First Amendment." He said that freedom of the press is one of the five rights enumerated under the First Amendment and noted that his Democratic colleagues' questions asking a journalist to divulge his sources are "frightening."



The hearing has brought into question the protection of journalists and their sources, and the rights of individuals to free speech and a free press. Republicans and Democrats have criticized each other's handling of the hearing, with Republicans alleging that Democrats are weaponizing the government, and Democrats accusing Republicans of not caring about First Amendment rights. As the issue continues to be debated, it remains unclear what the implications of the hearing will be for journalists and individuals alike.