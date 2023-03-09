Senator Mike Rounds Introduces Bill to Expand Gun Ownership Rights for Full-Time Travelers

Photo by Getty images

Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota has reintroduced the Traveler’s Gun Rights Act, a bill aimed at expanding the rights of full-time travelers to own firearms. The bill seeks to update federal law to account for gun residency issues faced by individuals who live in recreational vehicles (RVs), people with multiple homes, and military personnel and spouses. Currently, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) does not allow Post Office (PO) boxes or private mailboxes to be included on federal forms for firearms purchasers, which can create challenges for individuals with unique living situations.



As a proponent of the Second Amendment, Rounds is committed to protecting the rights of lawful gun owners. He believes that the Traveler’s Gun Rights Act will eliminate an unfair prohibition that Americans with unique living situations face when trying to exercise their Second Amendment rights. Rounds is not alone in his efforts, as Republican Representative Dusty Johnson of South Dakota has introduced a companion bill in the GOP-controlled House.



The bill is endorsed by several gun advocacy organizations, including the National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action (NRA-ILA) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF). According to Brian Calabrese, the NRA-ILA federal affairs managing director, "The Second Amendment rights of Americans should never be denied simply because some Americans choose to use a post office box address instead of a physical address." Lawrence G. Keane, the NSSF senior vice president, added that Senator Rounds’ legislation fixes an overlooked obstacle that disenfranchises citizens of their Second Amendment rights.



The bill seeks to address the challenges faced by Americans with unique living situations that are not fixed physical locations and active-duty military members who routinely move from one location to another. According to Keane, "Senator Rounds’ legislation fixes this overlooked obstacle that disenfranchises citizens of the full spectrum of their Second Amendment rights while ensuring the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System ensures firearms remain out of the hands of those who should never possess them."



The bill comes at a time when President Biden’s ATF is under scrutiny for several controversial rules, including issues involving pistol stocks and a "zero-tolerance" rule for gun stores that critics say target Americans’ Second Amendment rights. House Judiciary Committee Republicans Jim Jordan of Ohio and Thomas Massie of Kentucky have sent a letter to the ATF demanding the agency's head, ATF Director Stephen Dettelbach, appear before the committee along with several agency officials. In the letter obtained by Fox News Digital, the lawmakers wrote that they "have written the ATF with several requests for information and documents regarding the agency’s efforts to regulate firearms through the rulemaking process" and that they have "additional questions" requiring Dettelbach’s and other agency officials’ testimonies.



Senator Rounds’ Traveler’s Gun Rights Act aims to protect the Second Amendment rights of Americans with unique living situations and active-duty military members. The bill seeks to eliminate the unfair prohibition that individuals with PO boxes or private mailboxes face when trying to exercise their Second Amendment rights. With the support of gun advocacy organizations like the NRA-ILA and the NSSF, Rounds is committed to protecting the rights of lawful gun owners and ensuring that the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System keeps firearms out of the hands of those who should never possess them. As the bill gains momentum, gun rights activists and supporters of the Second Amendment will be watching closely to see if it becomes law.