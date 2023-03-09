Biden Administration Considers Reviving Detainment Policies at Mexican Border Amid Southern Border Crisis

Photo by Jim Watson/AFP

The Biden administration is reportedly considering the revival of a policy that would detain migrant families who cross the southern border illegally amid the expected expiration of Title 42. The deliberation by the White House comes after President Biden put an end to several policies used by former President Trump's administration to crack down on the heavy flow of illegal migrants into America.



This news has sparked concern and controversy from both sides of the political spectrum. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries recently rebuffed questions about the policy shift, stating that it was not apparent to him that President Biden was considering it. Jeffries added that House Democrats stood firm against the detention of migrant families.



"It's not clear to me that it is being considered," Jeffries said. "What is clear is that House Democrats overwhelmingly, if not uniformly, believe that family separation is not a policy that should be pursued."



However, the lack of communication from the White House on the validity of the reports has caused confusion among lawmakers. Jeffries claimed that Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas met with the Hispanic and progressive caucuses to discuss the issue, but Jeffries himself was not familiar with the details of the meeting.



The southern border crisis has been a hot topic for months, with Republican senators recently touring the southern border in Texas and claiming that the migrant crisis is a "self-inflicted wound." The Biden administration has also announced a policy to limit asylum claims at the southern border as Title 42's end looms.



The potential revival of detainment policies at the Mexican border has many wondering about the implications and consequences of such a decision. Some believe that it could lead to increased tensions with Mexico and damage the already fragile relationship between the two countries. Others argue that it is necessary to deter illegal immigration and protect national security.



Regardless of where one stands on the issue, it is clear that the Biden administration faces a difficult decision. On the one hand, the president has promised to take a more humane approach to immigration, and the detention of migrant families goes against that promise. On the other hand, the southern border crisis shows no signs of slowing down, and the administration may feel that drastic measures are necessary to address the issue.



As the situation continues to unfold, it is important for lawmakers and citizens alike to stay informed and engaged on the issue. The future of immigration policy in the United States hangs in the balance, and the decisions made today will have far-reaching consequences for years to come.