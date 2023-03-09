Oregon Man Uses Drone to Call for Help After Getting Stuck in Snow on Remote Road

Photo by Insider

A man in Oregon's Cascade Range recently found himself in a precarious situation when his car got stuck in the snow in a remote area of the Willamette National Forest. With no cell phone service, the man had no way of calling for help. But he didn't let that stop him.



Instead, he came up with a clever idea: he attached his cell phone to a drone and flew it into the air until he got reception. Once he had a signal, he sent a text message to emergency services explaining that he needed help and providing his location.



The Lane County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team quickly deployed to assist the man, who has not been publicly identified. During the rescue, officials also discovered and helped another motorist who had been stranded in the snow for multiple days.



Rescuers praised the man's quick thinking and resourcefulness, noting that he had also made the wise decision to stay in his vehicle rather than attempting to walk to safety.



"Rarely does anyone in Oregon die from exposure waiting in their vehicle to be found and rescued, but we have unfortunately seen many poor outcomes from those who chose to walk away," officials said.



This incident is a reminder of the importance of being prepared when venturing into remote areas. The search and rescue team urged anyone planning to head outdoors to let a trusted person know exactly where they are going and when they will be back, and not to deviate from the plan.



This is not the first time that stranded motorists have used unconventional means to call for help. In December, a couple in Southern California were able to use a new Emergency SOS via satellite feature on their iPhone 14 to call for help after their car went over a cliff in the Angeles National Forest. The feature detected their fall and connected them to emergency services using satellites.



In both cases, quick thinking and a little bit of ingenuity saved lives. As technology continues to advance, it's likely that we'll see even more creative ways to call for help in emergency situations. But it's important to remember that preparation and caution are still the best ways to stay safe when exploring the great outdoors.