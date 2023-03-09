81-Year-Old Man Survives One Week Under Snow in California by Eating Croissants and Snow in His Car

Photo by Insider

Jerry Jouret, an 81-year-old man from Big Pine, California, survived for a week under snow in his car after getting stuck during a rare and serious winter storm. He was on his way from California to Nevada when the storm hit the area. The California Highway Patrol had warned drivers to be careful on the roads, but Jouret decided to take a smaller highway due to the closure of the major freeway he would have taken.



However, the snow and wind made visibility difficult, causing him to accidentally veer onto an even smaller road where he got stuck. Jouret survived for seven days and six nights eating snow and croissants he had in his car. He was finally rescued after a cell phone ping identified his location, and rescue crews found his car buried under feet of snow.



Jouret's brother called his rescue "a miracle." After being taken to the hospital for medical care, Jouret was released later that day. He was smiling all the way back to the airport, according to his brother.



Jouret's family members shared the news of his rescue on Facebook, thanking everyone for their prayers and support throughout the week. The incident serves as a reminder for drivers to be cautious during severe weather conditions and to always carry emergency supplies in their vehicles.



This story shows the resilience and strength of an elderly man who survived for a week under extreme conditions. It is a testament to the importance of staying calm and having the will to survive during times of crisis. Jouret's story is a reminder to always be prepared and stay alert while driving during severe weather conditions.