Smartmatic Takes Legal Action Against Fox News Over Baseless Election Conspiracy Theories

Dollonus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Fj2d_0lCFm6Ke00
Photo byRONALDO SCHEMIDT/Getty images

Smartmatic, a leading provider of election technology and services, has filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News, one of the largest news networks in the United States, over false claims made about the company's involvement in the 2020 US presidential election.

The lawsuit, which was filed on February 4th, 2021, accuses Fox News of spreading baseless conspiracy theories about Smartmatic in an effort to discredit the results of the election and undermine public confidence in the electoral process.

According to the complaint, Fox News anchors and guests repeatedly made false claims about Smartmatic's technology and its alleged ties to foreign governments, including Venezuela. The lawsuit alleges that these false claims were made with the intention of damaging Smartmatic's reputation and causing the company financial harm.

Smartmatic's CEO, Antonio Mugica, has been outspoken about the damage caused by these false claims. In an interview with CNBC, Mugica stated, "We are not aligned with any political party or candidate. Our only interest is to support transparent, auditable, and secure elections. The disinformation campaign orchestrated against us has no basis in fact and has caused us significant harm."

The lawsuit seeks $2.7 billion in damages from Fox News, which the complaint describes as "the central clearinghouse and clearinghouse of election disinformation." The suit also names several Fox News personalities and contributors, including Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo, and Jeanine Pirro.

The lawsuit is just the latest legal action taken against Fox News over its coverage of the 2020 election. In December 2020, another election technology company, Dominion Voting Systems, filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News over similar claims made about the company's technology and its alleged ties to Venezuela.

The lawsuits highlight the dangers of spreading false information about the electoral process. In the aftermath of the 2020 election, there has been a surge in false claims and conspiracy theories about election fraud, despite the lack of evidence to support these claims.

Smartmatic's lawsuit also highlights the growing trend of companies taking legal action against media outlets over false claims. In recent years, there have been several high-profile cases in which companies have sued media outlets over false or misleading reporting.

One of the key issues at the heart of these cases is the question of whether media outlets should be held accountable for the statements made by their guests and contributors. In the case of Smartmatic and Dominion, the lawsuits argue that Fox News knowingly allowed false claims to be made on its programs without fact-checking or correcting them.

In response to the lawsuit, Fox News has issued a statement defending its coverage of the election. "Fox News provided accurate and timely reporting on the election results, which were ultimately certified by every state," the statement reads. "We will vigorously defend against this baseless lawsuit in court."

The outcome of the lawsuit will likely have significant implications for the future of media accountability and the role of the media in shaping public opinion. With the rise of social media and the proliferation of false information online, it is more important than ever for media outlets to be held accountable for the accuracy of their reporting.

As the legal battle between Smartmatic and Fox News continues, the public should remain vigilant against false claims and conspiracy theories about the electoral process. With the 2022 midterms approaching and the 2024 presidential election on the horizon, it is crucial that we protect the integrity of our electoral system and ensure that every vote is counted fairly and accurately.

# Election Technology# Defamation Lawsuit# False Claims# Media Accountability# Electoral Integrity

