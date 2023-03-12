Breaking News: Newnan, Georgia Welcomes Publix's Newest 48,000-Square-Foot Store in Metro Atlanta Area

Photo by Flickr

Publix Super Markets has opened its newest Georgia location at Arbor Springs Plaza in Coweta County, about 40 miles southwest of Atlanta. The 48,000-square-foot store is expected to provide premier service and quality products to new and existing customers in and around the greater metro Atlanta area.

Here are some key points to know about Publix’s newest store in the metro Atlanta area:

Publix’s Newest Store Location

Sales Growth and New Store Openings

Publix’s Footprint in Georgia

Publix’s Newest Store Location

The newly opened Publix store is located at Arbor Springs Plaza in Coweta County, about 40 miles southwest of Atlanta. With the opening of the new store, Publix is looking forward to continuing to provide premier service and quality products to new and existing customers in and around the greater metro Atlanta area.

Sales Growth and New Store Openings

As Publix closes out fiscal 2022, the employee-owned grocer continues to experience steady sales growth. The company has been expanding its footprint with new store openings. In Georgia, Publix has seen several new store openings.

Last month, Publix opened its newest Georgia location at Covington Town Center in Newton County, which is located east of Atlanta. The 48,000-square-foot store located at 12701 Town Center Drive is expected to provide premier service and quality products to new and existing customers in and around the Covington area.

Publix’s Footprint in Georgia

Publix, one of the country's largest employee-owned grocers, operates 1,330 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia. In Georgia alone, Publix operates 203 stores, according to the grocery retailer’s website.

Additionally, the closure of a Kroger grocery store in Decatur took away a walkable shopping option in the city, prompting Publix to sponsor a shuttle service for residents from downtown Decatur to the Publix Super Market at Sam’s Crossing Village, which Publix purchased last month, according to a press release from Colliers.

In conclusion, Publix's new store at Arbor Springs Plaza in Coweta County is expected to provide premier service and quality products to new and existing customers in and around the greater metro Atlanta area. With over 200 stores already in Georgia, the opening of this new location is another step in Publix’s continued growth and expansion in the state.

What are your thoughts?

What do you think about this?

Share in the comments below or on social media and follow Dollar Deals for more food and retail news and analysis.

Sources:

To ensure the accuracy of the information presented in this article, we consulted the following sources: