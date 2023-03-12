Breaking News: Jollibee to Open Giant New Store in Queens, NY, Home to Largest Filipino Concentration in NYC

Photo by Flickr

Jollibee, the Filipino fast-food giant, is continuing its expansion in North America with the opening of a new store in the Queens borough of New York City. The announcement of the new location comes just under a year after Jollibee opened a branch in the heart of Times Square, in Manhattan.

New Location in Queens

The new location is set to be at 91-19 Queens Boulevard in Flushing, just across from the Queens Center Mall. Jollibee reportedly signed a lease for its new location, which measures 2,717 sq ft (252.41 sqm). This will be the third store in Queens and the fifth in New York. The new store is expected to open later this year.

Strategic Expansion in Queens

The decision to expand in Queens makes sense as the borough is home to the largest Filipino concentration in New York City. According to 2020 data from the Asian American Federation, 54 percent of Filipinos in New York City live in Queens. With New Yorkers flocking to the Times Square location, the company aims to cater to the large Filipino community in Queens.

Expansion Plans in North America

Jollibee currently serves 90 locations in North America and has been expanding rapidly in recent years. Earlier this month, the company opened a store in Surrey, British Columbia, in Canada. In September 2022, Jollibee opened its first location in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The company aims to have 500 stores in North America in the next five to seven years.

Jollibee's Growth in North America

Jollibee's expansion in North America is part of the company's global growth strategy. The company has over 1,400 stores worldwide and is rapidly expanding in markets outside of the Philippines. Jollibee's success in North America can be attributed to its unique offerings, which include its signature fried chicken, burgers, and spaghetti, which are popular among Filipinos and non-Filipinos alike.

Jollibee's Commitment to Social Responsibility

In addition to its expansion efforts, Jollibee is also committed to social responsibility. In 2021, the company donated $250,000 to support the families of the victims of the Atlanta spa shootings. The donation was made through the Jollibee Group Foundation USA and was used to provide financial assistance to the families of the victims.

Conclusion

The opening of a new store in Queens, New York, is part of Jollibee's strategy to dominate the fast-food scene in North America. With its unique offerings and commitment to social responsibility, Jollibee has become a popular destination for Filipinos and non-Filipinos alike. As the company continues to expand, it aims to bring its signature dishes to more people in North America and around the world.

What are your thoughts?

What do you think about this?

Share in the comments below or on social media and follow Dollar Deals for more food and retail news and analysis.

Sources:

To ensure the accuracy of the information presented in this article, we consulted the following sources: