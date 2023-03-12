Portland residents left without Walmart as company closes its last remaining stores in the city

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Walmart is set to close its last two remaining stores in Portland, Oregon, on March 24, 2023.

The stores were not meeting financial expectations, and the issue of theft has been a significant problem for Walmart.

The closure of the stores will impact the community significantly, as they were the last-standing Walmart stores in Portland.

Walmart operates over 5,000 stores nationwide, but the company has closed stores in various locations in recent years.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler expressed disappointment over the closure of the Walmart stores.

Walmart, the popular retailer, is set to close its last two remaining stores in Portland, Oregon. The two stores, located in Hayden Meadows and East Port Plaza, will shut their doors on March 24, 2023. According to a company spokesperson, the stores were not meeting financial expectations, but there were other factors involved in the decision.

Reason for Closure

Walmart CEO Doug McMillion revealed that the record-breaking retail theft hurt the company's economic performance last year. The issue of theft has been an ongoing problem for Walmart, and it has taken measures to address it. Despite the measures taken, the company has had to close stores in areas where theft has been a significant problem.

Impact on the Community

The closure of the two Walmart stores will impact the community significantly, as they were the last-standing Walmart stores in Portland. The company has not revealed any plans to replace the stores or open new ones in the city. With the closure of the stores, the community will have to look to other retailers to meet their shopping needs.

Walmart's Presence in the US

Walmart currently operates over 5,000 stores nationwide, but the closure of the stores in Portland is part of a trend of closures for the company. In recent years, Walmart has closed stores in various locations due to various reasons such as financial performance, changes in shopping patterns, and increased competition from online retailers.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler expressed disappointment over the closure of the Walmart stores, saying, "It's always disappointing when a business decides to close its doors in our community, especially when it means job losses for our residents. We will continue to work with local businesses to create a vibrant and thriving community."

