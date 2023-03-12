New Fresno Costco Location at El Paseo On Track for Mid-Year Approval

Photo by Juan Llauro/Shutterstock

Costco Wholesale Corporation, the American multinational corporation, continues its expansion in California with a possible groundbreaking for a new store in Fresno. According to reports, the City of Fresno planning department is currently reviewing project descriptions for the new store at the Marketplace at El Paseo shopping center near Herndon Avenue and Highway 99. Tom Anderson, a broker with Commercial Retail Associates, said that he hopes to see the project approved and ground broken by the middle of the year.

Proposed Location and Features

The new Costco store will be located at 7120 N. Riverside Dr. and will replace the location at 4500 W. Shaw Ave. The proposed 178,000-square-foot building will have a 4,800-square-foot car wash and 32-pump gas station, making it a one-stop shop for consumers. The project will also require a rezone from Community Commercial to General Commercial, according to City documents.

Positive Impact on the Community

The new Costco store is expected to have a positive impact on the community by creating more jobs and generating more tax revenue. According to Tom Anderson, the project is expected to generate around $1 million in sales tax revenue annually for the City of Fresno.

Public Response to the Proposal

News about the proposed move broke in late 2021 when the City held a public scoping meeting about the proposal. The response from the public has been positive, with many residents excited about the possibility of having a Costco closer to their homes. According to City documents, the new store is expected to serve more than 115,000 households within a 10-minute drive time.

Conclusion

The possible groundbreaking of the new Costco store in Fresno is a promising development for the city and its residents. With its proposed location and features, the new store is expected to have a positive impact on the community by creating more jobs and generating more tax revenue. The response from the public has been overwhelmingly positive, and many residents are looking forward to having a Costco closer to their homes.

