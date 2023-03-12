Breaking News: Natomas 160,000 Sq. New Costco Set to Open by Halloween, Councilmember Says

Photo by Costco Wholesale

District 3 councilmember Karina Talamantes’ office has announced that the new Costco in the Natomas area of Sacramento is expected to open by Halloween. The news was shared by Talamantes during a District 3 town hall meeting held on Monday.

Costco’s Natomas store was first announced by then-Sacramento Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby in February 2022. The new store, which is set to be built at the corner of East Commerce and Arena Boulevard, will be 160,000 square feet.

Here are some more details about the new Costco store in Natomas:

Location and Size

The new store will be situated at the corner of East Commerce and Arena Boulevard. It will occupy a space of 160,000 square feet, which is about the same size as the other Costco stores in the Sacramento area.

Opening Date

The Costco store in Natomas is projected to open by Halloween, according to District 3 councilmember Karina Talamantes' office.

Other Costco Stores in the Area

This will be the fourth Costco store in the Sacramento area, with the other three located in North Sacramento, Arden-Arcade, and off Highway 99 along Stockton Boulevard.

Impact on the Local Economy

The opening of the new Costco store in Natomas is expected to have a significant impact on the local economy. The new store will create hundreds of jobs for the people of Sacramento and the surrounding areas. Additionally, the store is expected to bring in millions of dollars in revenue each year, which will help to boost the local economy.

Final Thoughts

The new Costco store in Natomas is set to open its doors by Halloween, which is great news for residents of Sacramento and the surrounding areas. With its prime location, size, and the many benefits it will bring to the local economy, this store is sure to be a hit with shoppers.

