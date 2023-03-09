A woman's alcohol interlock system was triggered while attempting to place an order at a KFC drive-through

Photo by @meganboon309

A young woman in Australia has shared a comical video on TikTok, showing her friend struggling with her alcohol interlock system while trying to order at a KFC drive-through. The video has garnered mixed reactions from social media users, with some highlighting the importance of alcohol interlocks.

The Incident

TikTok user @meganboon309 shared a video of her and her friend ordering at a KFC drive-through. While ordering, Megan’s friend’s alcohol interlock system went off, demanding a breath sample. The Alcohol Interlock Program is mandatory for all drivers convicted of mid- or high-range drunk driving, any repeat offenders, or any other convictions relating to serious drunk driving offenses in New South Wales. The tool prevents the vehicle from starting if alcohol is detected on the driver's breath, and the driver has to blow into a device similar to law enforcement-provided random breath testing.

The woman politely asked the worker to wait a moment while she tried to get her car to work. “I got to blow on it, or my car will stop,” she said, while Megan began to giggle at the predicament. After trying a few times, it finally worked, and the young woman triumphantly said “yay” before asking the man behind the counter not to tell everyone in the store about what had happened.

Reactions on Social Media

The video has garnered mixed reactions from social media users, with some highlighting the importance of alcohol interlocks. “Honestly feel like this should be in every car. Imagine how many lives would be saved,” one user commented. Another added, “It’s so scary the fact I see so many people with this.”

However, some users found the incident amusing. “Hahahahah this happened to me in a KFC drive-through too,” one commented. “I worked at Wendy’s for 2 years, let me tell you every single person that has a headset can hear everything in the drive-thru,” another user shared.

Importance of Alcohol Interlocks

Alcohol interlocks are a crucial tool in reducing drunk driving incidents. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), alcohol interlocks can reduce repeat offenses by 67%. The CDC recommends the use of alcohol interlocks for all convicted drunk drivers, as it is an effective way to reduce drunk driving incidents and save lives.

A study by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) found that alcohol interlocks were effective in preventing impaired driving. The study concluded that interlocks reduced re-arrest rates by 70% while installed and that re-arrest rates for DUI offenses were significantly higher for offenders who did not have an interlock device installed.

In Australia, the Alcohol Interlock Program is mandatory for drivers convicted of mid- or high-range drunk driving, any repeat offenders, or any other convictions relating to serious drunk driving offenses in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, and South Australia. In Western Australia, it is voluntary.

Conclusion

While the incident at the KFC drive-through may have been comical, the use of alcohol interlocks is essential in reducing drunk driving incidents. Social media users may have had mixed reactions to the video, but the importance of alcohol interlocks in preventing drunk driving is clear. It is important for all convicted drunk drivers to comply with the mandatory installation of alcohol interlocks to ensure the safety of themselves and others on the road.

