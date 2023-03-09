Food Lion to Open New Store in South Boston, Virginia on Wednesday, Offering Sustainable Solutions and Diverse Products

Photo by Food Lion

Food Lion, the grocery retailer owned by Ahold Delhaize, is set to open its newest location in South Boston, Virginia, on Wednesday. The store is located at 3346 Halifax Rd. and will offer a variety of groceries across all departments, including fresh sushi, in-store cut fruit, and grab-and-go options.

Community Roots

According to the grocer's website, Ahold Delhaize has been serving the South Boston community for over 30 years, and this new store is set to deepen the company's roots in the area. Store manager Christy East expressed her excitement for the new location, saying, "My team and I are looking forward to serving our neighbors and deepening roots in the community even more at our brand-new location."

Food Lion's Sustainable Solutions

The new South Boston store will feature a self-service hot wing an Asian food bar and a walk-in produce cooler. It will also offer energy-efficient overhead LED lighting as part of Food Lion's commitment to sustainable solutions. Additionally, the store will carry Nature's Promise, Food Lion's "affordable brand of wholesome and organic products," which recently launched a food pharmacy pilot program to combat food insecurity.

Grand Opening Promotions

The South Boston Food Lion will open its doors at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, following a 7:45 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony. The first 100 customers will have the chance to claim a mystery gift card valued up to $200 and a free reusable shopping bag. The store will be open daily from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Convenient Shopping Experience

The new location will offer self-checkout lanes and the Food Lion To Go grocery pick-up service. Customers can order online through the Food Lion To Go website or the Food Lion To Go app. With its convenient shopping options and sustainable practices, the South Boston Food Lion is sure to be a hit with local shoppers.

Strongest Performer

Food Lion is Ahold Delhaize's strongest U.S. performer, with 40 consecutive quarters of positive sales growth, according to the Dutch retailer. The company operates more than 1,000 supermarkets under various banners, including Food Lion, Hannaford, and Stop & Shop.

Food Lion's Commitment to Sustainability

Food Lion has made sustainability a priority across its stores, from reducing food waste to energy-efficient lighting. In 2020, the company diverted 97% of its waste from landfills, according to its sustainability report. It also launched a sustainability platform, "Food Lion Feeds," which aims to provide access to fresh, nutritious food to people facing hunger in its communities. The program has donated over 750 million meals to food banks and other organizations since its inception in 2014.

Nature's Promise

Nature's Promise, Food Lion's affordable brand of organic and wholesome products, is another way the grocer is making healthy eating accessible to all. The brand offers a range of products, from organic produce to grass-fed beef, at prices that are comparable to non-organic options. In addition to its commitment to organic farming, Nature's Promise also supports local growers and producers, keeping dollars in the communities it serves.

Food Pharmacy Pilot Program

The new South Boston store will offer items from Nature's Promise, including those featured in the brand's food pharmacy pilot program. The program, which launched last month, provides select Nature's Promise products to individuals with chronic health conditions who are facing food insecurity. Participants in the program receive a monthly voucher to purchase the items, which are chosen based on their health benefits.

In conclusion, the opening of the new Food Lion store in South Boston, Virginia, marks an exciting development for the community. The store's commitment to providing affordable and sustainable products, as well as a convenient and enjoyable shopping experience, is sure to be appreciated by local residents.

The addition of the self-service hot wing and Asian food bar, as well as the walk-in produce cooler, highlights Food Lion's commitment to offering a diverse range of products to meet the needs of its customers. Additionally, the store's inclusion of the Food Lion To Go grocery pick-up service makes it easier than ever for shoppers to access the products they need.

Overall, the new South Boston Food Lion store promises to be an important asset for the community, providing a wide range of high-quality products at affordable prices. We look forward to seeing the positive impact that the store will have on the local community in the years to come.

