It's not every day that a celebrity crush goes viral, but that's exactly what happened when a French bulldog named Rory fell in love with "Superman" star Henry Cavill. The unlikely love story has captured the hearts of social media users around the world.

The Infatuation Begins

Heather Land, Rory's owner, first noticed her dog's fascination with Cavill about six months ago while they were watching TV. Rory became smitten with Cavill and would move closer to the screen every time he appeared.

"If he comes on the screen and she hears his voice, she will wake up out of a deep sleep and pop up and look for him," Land told CNN.

Rory's infatuation with Cavill quickly became a regular occurrence. One video shows Rory struggling to get out from under the covers to get a closer look at the actor.

The Love Goes Viral

Videos of Rory's infatuation with Cavill quickly went viral on TikTok, with fans of the dog and the actor sending Cavill-themed merchandise to Land's home. Rory's love for Cavill has even become a shrine of sorts.

"It's just a one-way love story," Land said.

Despite the one-sided nature of the relationship, Land is hopeful that one day, Rory will get to meet her celebrity crush in person.

Sources of Rory's Infatuation

It's not entirely clear why Rory has developed such a fascination with Cavill. It could be the actor's deep, commanding voice or his chiseled good looks. It's also possible that Rory is simply drawn to the energy that Cavill projects on the screen.

Whatever the reason, Rory's love for Cavill has captured the hearts of millions of people around the world. In a time when the news is filled with negativity, Rory's infatuation with Cavill has provided a much-needed dose of humor and joy.

