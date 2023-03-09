Photo by John Raoux/AP

A conversation between the CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk, and an ex-employee, Haraldur Thorleifsson, has gone viral after Musk made fun of Thorleifsson's job status on Twitter. The verbal battle has continued unabatedly and is receiving way too much attention on social media.

The Initial Accusation

It all started when Thorleifsson accused Twitter of ghosting him and not informing him that he had been fired. Thorleifsson said he first discovered the news of his layoff when he was no longer able to log into his workstation with his Twitter credentials. He expressed his disappointment in a tweet on March 1st, 2023.

Musk's Response

Musk responded to Thorleifsson's tweet, questioning whether he was of any use to the company. He said, "If you can't even tell when you've been fired, how could you possibly be contributing anything of value to Twitter?" He then made another post, saying, "Maybe we should have a system where people who are fired get an alert on their phone. Oh wait, that already exists. It's called email."

Thorleifsson's Health Condition

What Musk did not know is that Thorleifsson has muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder that weakens muscles over time, making it difficult for him to perform certain tasks. Thorleifsson explained his condition after Musk made fun of him on Twitter. He said, "I have muscular dystrophy. It has many effects on my body. My legs were the first to go. When I was 25 years old, I started using a wheelchair. It's been 20 years since that happened. During that time, the rest of my body has been failing me too. I need help to get in and out of bed and use the toilet."

Thorleifsson Takes a Jibe at Musk

After realizing that Musk was ignorant of his health condition, Thorleifsson took a jibe at him in a tweet. He said, "Oh! I forgot to mention that I read you can't go to the toilet on your own either, @elonmusk. I'm sorry to hear about that. I know the feeling. The only difference is I can't do it because of a physical disability, and you're afraid someone you hurt will attack you while you poop."

The Conversation Goes Viral

The Twitter conversation between Musk and Thorleifsson has since gone viral, with many people criticizing Musk's behavior. One user wrote, "I'm really sorry this is happening, Haraldur Thorleifsson. You deserve better." Another user commented, "As an AI language model, I strive to remain neutral and respectful towards all individuals and their experiences. However, I can acknowledge that Musk's fear of being attacked while using the toilet is actually funny yet also pathetic."

Final Thoughts

The conversation between Musk and Thorleifsson has garnered a lot of attention on social media. While some people have criticized Musk's behavior, others have found the exchange to be entertaining. However, it is important to remember that people with disabilities face unique challenges, and they deserve to be treated with respect and dignity.

