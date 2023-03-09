'That's Godzilla!': Florida alligator easily breaks through metal fence in viral video

A video, left, taken by a Port Charlotte man while a video shot in 2019 by Christina Stewart shows a gator climbing a fence Photo by (WINK NEWS/WSVN-TV)

PLACIDA, Fla. - An alligator in Placida, Florida has gone viral on social media for breaking through an aluminum fence with ease. The video, shared by WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt, shows the alligator bending the bars of the fence using its head and wiggling its body through the tight space.

The Viral Video

In the viral video, the alligator can be seen slowly pushing its way through the fence, using its brute strength to bend the aluminum bars. The video quickly went viral, with many viewers making humorous comments about the alligator's strength and size.

"That's not an alligator that's Godzilla lol," commented Roxanna La Paugh, while Willis Kern joked, "Who knew Superman was an alligator!"

Aluminum Fence and Alligator Nuisances

The fence was an aluminum fence, which is still considered a lightweight metal fence, according to Devitt. The alligator was able to break through the fence because of its strength and determination.

In Florida, alligators are a common sight, with approximately 1.3 million alligators in the state, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife. If an alligator is at least four feet in length and believed to pose a threat to people, pets, or property, it may be considered a nuisance. In such cases, the Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR can be called for assistance.

Final Words

The alligator's strength and ability to break through the aluminum fence serve as a reminder of the importance of respecting and keeping a safe distance from wildlife. It is important to remember that alligators are wild animals and should be treated with caution.

