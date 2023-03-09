Opinion: March 09, 2023: Tarot Horoscope Predictions for All Zodiac Signs

Photo by petr sidorov on Unsplash

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Hanged Man is your Tarot card.



There is no set formula for love because every circumstance is unique.

You could be wondering right now if it's worth waiting for someone to make a decision about your relationship. Instead of leaving things open-ended, give your patience a time limit.





Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Three of Pentacles is your tarot card.

People crave what you offer them. The word of the day is collaboration.

People pay close attention to what you say and when you say it, even if you don't immediately get your message over.





Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Nine of Wands is your tarot card.

When too many people try to tell you what to do without your asking for their advice, it might feel overbearing. It's one thing to ask someone's opinion about a problem.

It could be necessary to keep a project under wraps until you're ready for comments and constructive criticism.





Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Reversed Nine of Cups from the tarot deck

Even if today may not have started off the way you had anticipated, all experiences can teach us something. You learn what needs to change as a result of your sorrows. When life becomes too hectic, disconnect to refocus and quiet your racing thoughts.





Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Reversed Knight of Pentacles is your tarot card.

You've gained knowledge through your own experience. It's true that you have occasionally acted in an immature manner in the past. But today, everything is very different.

As you're older and wiser, you can anticipate events well in advance. You can use your street smarts today if you combine them with excellent intuition.





Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Universe, Reversed is your tarot card

Not every day will be fortunate, but bad luck does happen sometimes. There would be no reason to change if you are used to feeling cozy.

Your adaptability aids you in getting through this chapter and emerging victorious on the other side.





Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Reversed Five of Pentacles, is your tarot card.

To get what you desire in the future, you find a way to make a compromise today. Especially when the economy is still in flux, finances can be quite tight.

Hence, you are prepared to make the necessary changes to get the home or item you desire.





Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Reversed Ten of Wands from the tarot deck

This trip is now at an end. You should rejoice now, Scorpio.

You passed the last resilience test, so you may now unwind and have fun. Your efforts will be rewarded with a modest token of appreciation.





Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Knight of Wands is your tarot card.

Your amplified energy is difficult to ignore. You're prepared to put in a lot of effort and achieve a challenging objective thanks to your warrior energy.

Nothing on earth can prevent you from obtaining what you are aware that you are due.





Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Reversed Four of Pentacles

There are times when you shouldn't get involved since it will hurt both you and others.This tarot card today suggests maintaining firm personal boundaries and keeping your attention inward. You are aware of what is most required when it comes to boundaries.





Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Reversed Wheel of Fortune is your tarot card

Luck is a fickle thing. Doing your best and maintaining a perfect character are what matter most. You must be a dependable individual who honors your commitments.





Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Knight of Swords, reversed, on your tarot card

You've given up on attempting to change someone else. You had no idea that this path would lead back down the same alley as before.

Yet, experience is the best teacher, so reflect on your past experiences before continuing.