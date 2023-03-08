Breaking News: Amazon to close eight Amazon Go stores in Seattle, San Francisco and New York

Photo by Simon Bak on Unsplash

E-commerce giant Amazon is set to close eight of its Amazon Go stores in Seattle, San Francisco, and New York. The move comes as part of the company's efforts to reduce costs and refocus its retail strategy amid a challenging economic climate.

The closures were first reported by GeekWire, and a spokesperson for Amazon confirmed the news to TechCrunch. The eight stores are set to remain open until April 1, 2023.

Assessing the Portfolio

Amazon said that like any physical retailer, it periodically assesses its portfolio of stores and makes optimization decisions as required. A company spokesperson said, "In this case, we’ve decided to close a small number of Amazon Go stores in Seattle, New York City, and San Francisco. We remain committed to the Amazon Go format, operate more than 20 Amazon Go stores across the U.S., and will continue to learn which locations and features resonate most with customers as we keep evolving our Amazon Go stores."

The company introduced its first cashier-less location near its headquarters in Seattle in 2016. Amazon has since expanded the concept with additional stores across the United States.

Amazon is not the only company looking to optimize its retail operations amid economic uncertainty. Last month, Bloomberg reported that Amazon paused its expansion of Amazon Fresh Grocery stores to evaluate how to make the stores more competitive with mainstream supermarkets.

Continued Growth

Despite the closures, Amazon remains committed to its cashierless grocery stores and other new concepts. The company recently opened a new Amazon Go store in Puyallup, Washington, and plans to continue growing the brand.

The move to close the eight stores comes a year after Amazon announced it would shutter 68 brick-and-mortar retail stores in the United States and the United Kingdom. These closures included its Amazon Books bookstores, pop-up shops in various markets, and its 4-star stores, where customers could shop for popular and highly rated products across Amazon.com.

