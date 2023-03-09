Smiling Sphinx Unearthed: Archaeologists Find Miniature Statue with Dimples in Egypt

Photo by Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

Archaeologists have recently discovered a small sphinx statue in an ancient temple located in southern Egypt. The sphinx, when unearthed, had a "smiley face and two dimples" and is thought to represent Roman Emperor Claudius, who extended Roman rule into North Africa between 41 and 54 AD. This is a significant discovery as it adds to our knowledge of Roman-era Egypt and the influence of the Roman Empire on the region.

The Discovery

The sphinx statue was found near the Hathor Temple, along with the remains of a shrine. The limestone shrine uncovered nearby has a Roman-era stone slab with demotic and hieroglyphic inscriptions. The inscriptions will be studied by archaeologists to find more information about the statue's identity. The site also includes a two-layer platform and a mud-brick basin from the Byzantine era.

The discovery of the mini sphinx is particularly interesting because it is much smaller than the famous sphinx in the pyramids of Giza, which is 66 feet high. The smaller size of the newly discovered sphinx suggests that it may have been intended for personal or private use, rather than public display.

Significance of the Discovery

The discovery of the mini sphinx is a significant addition to our understanding of the ancient history of Egypt. The sphinx is an iconic symbol of ancient Egyptian civilization, and this new discovery adds to our knowledge of the influences that shaped the region over the centuries. The sphinx's association with Emperor Claudius also sheds light on the political and cultural connections between Rome and Egypt during the Roman Empire's rule over the region.

Other recent discoveries in Egypt

The discovery of the mini sphinx comes just days after a 30-foot-long hidden corridor was found close to the main entrance of the 4,500-year-old Great Pyramid of Giza. The discovery was made under the Scan Pyramids project using non-invasive technology, including infrared thermography, 3D simulations, and cosmic-ray imaging to peer inside the structure.

In January, a Pharaonic tomb near the capital Cairo was discovered, containing what may be the oldest and "most complete" mummy yet to be discovered in the country. The 4,300-year-old mummy was found at the bottom of a 15-meter shaft in a group of fifth and sixth-dynasty tombs near the Step Pyramid at Saqqara. The mummy, of a man named Hekashepes, was in a limestone sarcophagus that had been sealed in mortar.

Conclusion

The discovery of the mini sphinx is a remarkable addition to the archaeological history of Egypt. The statue's association with Emperor Claudius sheds light on the political and cultural connections between Rome and Egypt during the Roman Empire's rule over the region. As archaeologists continue to uncover more about ancient Egypt, these discoveries will provide invaluable insights into the history and culture of one of the world's oldest and most significant civilizations.

