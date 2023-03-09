KFC Announces Free College for Greater Lafayette Employees

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Fast-food giant KFC has announced that it is partnering with Western Governors University (WGU) to provide free college education to its employees in Tippecanoe County, Indiana. The announcement came last week, with KFC Foundation offering to pay 100% of the tuition fees for bachelor’s and master’s degree programs for eligible employees.

KFC Foundation's Annual Franchise Donation Program

The KFC Foundation's Scholarship Program has been supporting over 100,000 KFC employees to date, providing financial assistance to help with medical bills, housing, transportation, and education. In 2021, the foundation awarded over $4 million in scholarships to more than 3,700 employees across the US. As part of KFC Foundation's commitment to offering its employees opportunities to advance their careers and enhance their quality of life, it has partnered with Western Governors University (WGU) to offer free college education to eligible employees.

Eligibility Criteria for KFC Restaurant Employees

The program is available to employees who have graduated from high school or earned their high school equivalency/GED and are in good standing as a team member, shift supervisor, assistant manager, or restaurant general manager. To remain eligible for the scholarship, employees must continue to work at a participating KFC restaurant and maintain good standing.

WGU's Online Degree Programs

WGU is an accredited online university that offers around 60 different bachelor’s and master’s degree programs and certification programs across its Business, Information Technology, Education, and Healthcare schools. Employees who enroll in the program will have access to these courses starting from their first day on the job. To ensure employees can take advantage of this new program, WGU offers rolling start dates every month, giving them the flexibility to enroll and begin online courses as soon as they’re ready.

President of WGU's Comments on the Partnership

“Talent exists within every individual but the keys to unlock it can vary for each person,” said Scott Pulsipher, president of Western Governors University. “Tens of thousands of KFC restaurant employees across the country can now further advance their lives, and that of their families and communities, by accessing and completing education programs that are relevant and personalized. I’m thankful that the KFC Foundation has entrusted WGU as its education partner to expand pathways to opportunity for KFC employees.”

KFC's Commitment to Employee Development

The initiative comes as part of KFC Foundation’s commitment to offering its employees opportunities to advance their careers and enhance their quality of life. The foundation has supported over 100,000 KFC employees to date, providing financial assistance to help with medical bills, housing, transportation, and education.

KFC's Global Presence and Corporate Social Responsibility Programs

KFC is one of the largest employers in the world, with more than 24,000 restaurants in 145 countries, serving over 12 million customers every day. The company has a long history of giving back to the communities where it operates, supporting various charitable causes and initiatives through the KFC Foundation and other corporate social responsibility programs.

How to Learn More About the Scholarship Program and KFC Careers

KFC restaurant employees interested in the WGU program can go to Kfcfoundation.org/wgu to learn more. Those interested in working at a KFC restaurant can visit kfc.com/careers for more information about available job opportunities in their area.

