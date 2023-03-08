Woman Says She Didn't Invite her Cousin to her Marriage, Sparking a Debate

Photo byÁlvaro CvGonUnsplash

Weddings are supposed to be a joyous occasion for the happy couple to celebrate with their loved ones. However, it's not uncommon for the family drama to arise, especially when it comes to the guest list. One Reddit user, a 35-year-old bride-to-be, is experiencing this firsthand. In this article, we'll examine the situation and ask the question: Would it be wrong for the bride to uninvite her cousin to her wedding?

The Backstory

The bride-to-be, who goes by the username u/Scared_Indepth_9837, took to Reddit's "Am I the Asshole?" forum to share her story. She and her fiancé had planned an intimate wedding after being together for seven years. They originally wanted to have a small destination wedding but due to the pandemic and his mother's health, they decided against it. The couple found a small venue and is paying for everything themselves.

Last November, the bride-to-be sent out save-the-dates, including one to her 28-year-old cousin who is also a bridesmaid. The cousin called to let her know she had received the invitation and that she had told everyone about the wedding. The bride-to-be corrected her, informing her that it was just a save-the-date with no additional information beyond the date and location. The cousin then proceeded to ask about how many people she could bring, leading to an argument.

The Ultimatum

The cousin made an ultimatum, stating that she would only be in the wedding if her boyfriend's mother was allowed to attend. The bride-to-be refused, citing the size of the venue and the fact that she had never met the boyfriend's mother. After not speaking for a few months, the bride-to-be saw her cousin at a family gathering, but the cousin refused to engage with her. The bride-to-be then texted her cousin, informing her that the official invitation would be sent out soon. The cousin once again asked about her boyfriend's mother and the bride-to-be reiterated that it was not possible.

The Fallout

The cousin and her family decided not to attend the wedding because the bride-to-be "insulted" them by not allowing the boyfriend's mother to come. The bride-to-be is torn between wanting her cousins to be there and not wanting to deal with the drama. Her sister and mother believe she should still invite them to avoid further conflict, but her fiancé disagrees.

So, would the bride-to-be be in the wrong for uninviting her cousin? It's a difficult question to answer. On the one hand, weddings are expensive and intimate affairs, and it's understandable that the bride-to-be would want to limit the guest list to those she knows and loves. On the other hand, family is important, and uninviting someone could cause long-lasting hurt and resentment.

It's important to remember that the cousin's ultimatum was not fair or reasonable. However, it's also important to remember that family dynamics can be complicated, and there may be other factors at play that the bride-to-be is not aware of. The best course of action would be to sit down with the cousin and have an honest conversation about everyone's feelings and concerns. If that's not possible, then the bride-to-be should do what feels right for her and her fiancé.

Lessons Learned

Weddings can be emotional and stressful events, especially when it comes to the guest list. The bride-to-be in this situation has learned a valuable lesson about setting boundaries and standing up for herself. It's important to communicate clearly and assertively with family members about expectations and limitations. It's also important to remember that weddings are just one day in a lifetime of hurt.

It's important to remember that your wedding day is about you and your partner, not about pleasing everyone else. While it's natural to want your loved ones to be there to celebrate with you, it's not worth sacrificing your own happiness and comfort to appease someone who is making unreasonable demands.

In this case, the cousin was given a reasonable guest list and still tried to manipulate the bride into adding more people, including someone the bride had never even met. When the bride refused to bend to her demands, the cousin gave her an ultimatum and threatened to drop out of the wedding.

Revoking the cousin's invitation may seem harsh, but it's a necessary step to protect the bride's boundaries and prevent her wedding day from being overshadowed by drama and conflict. It's also a way to show that there are consequences for rude and entitled behavior.

Ultimately, the decision is up to the bride and groom. They know their cousin and their family dynamics better than anyone else. If they decide to revoke the invitation, they should do so in a respectful and tactful way. They may want to explain their reasoning and express their disappointment that the cousin was unable to respect their wishes.

It's possible that the cousin may never understand or accept the bride's decision, but that's not the bride's responsibility. All she can do is focus on creating a special and memorable wedding day for herself and her partner, surrounded by the people who truly love and support them.

In conclusion, weddings can be stressful and emotional events, but they should also be a time of joy and celebration. It's important to set boundaries and stand up for yourself when dealing with difficult family members, even if it means making tough decisions like revoking an invitation. At the end of the day, what matters most is that you and your partner feel happy, loved, and supported on your special day.

Sources:

To ensure the accuracy of the information presented in this article, we consulted the following sources:

The source for this article is the original post on the "AITA?" subreddit, where the couple asked for judgment on their decision to elope.

Reddit Post: WIBTA for uninviting my cousin to my wedding?

The user who posted the story: u/Think_Sky4186

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
