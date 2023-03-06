A Man's Controversial Move of Making His Girlfriend Pay for Her Own Gift Sparks Debate on Reddit's AITA Thread

Photo by behrouz sasani on Unsplash

A recent post on Reddit's AITA (Am I The Asshole) forum has sparked a lot of discussion and debate. The post is about a man who made his girlfriend pay for her own birthday gift. This has caused many people to weigh in on whether or not this was a reasonable thing to do. Some people think that it was a thoughtful and considerate gesture, while others think that it was rude and cheap. In this article, we will take a closer look at the original post, as well as some of the responses and arguments that have been made in the comments.

The Original Post:

The original post was made by a man who was looking for some validation or feedback on his recent actions. He explained that his girlfriend's birthday was coming up and he wanted to get her a nice gift. However, he was short on cash and didn't want to spend too much money. He decided to take her to a store and let her pick out her own gift, but with the caveat that she would have to pay for it herself. He wrote, "I thought it would be a nice gesture to take her to the store and let her pick out whatever she wanted. But I also told her that she would have to pay for it herself. I thought this was a fair compromise since I didn't have a lot of money to spend."

Responses and Arguments:

The responses to the original post were mixed, with some people praising the man for being creative and thoughtful, and others criticizing him for being cheap and unromantic. Here are some of the arguments that were made in the comments:

Pro:

It shows that he values her opinion: By taking her to the store and letting her pick out her own gift, he is showing that he values her opinion and wants her to be happy with the gift. It's a compromise: He didn't have a lot of money to spend, but he still wanted to do something special for her. By having her pay for the gift herself, he was able to give her a birthday present without breaking the bank. It's practical: Rather than spending money on a gift that she might not like or use, he was able to ensure that she got exactly what she wanted.

Con:

It's cheap: Some people argued that it was cheap and unromantic to make his girlfriend pay for her own birthday gift. It shows a lack of effort: By not putting in the effort to come up with a thoughtful gift or save up for something special, he is showing that he doesn't really care about her. It's embarrassing: Having to pay for your own birthday gift in front of your partner can be embarrassing and make you feel unappreciated.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, the post on Reddit's AITA forum about a man who made his girlfriend pay for her own birthday gift has sparked a lot of debate and discussion. While some people think that it was a thoughtful and practical gesture, others think that it was cheap and unromantic. Ultimately, the decision of whether or not to make your partner pay for their own birthday gift is a personal one that depends on your own relationship and financial situation. It's important to consider your partner's feelings and preferences, as well as your own budget and limitations.

