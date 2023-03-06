Discover California's Top Art Museums: 10 Fascinating Destinations to Explore in 2023 – A Newsbreak AI Curated List

Photo by Andres Iga on Unsplash

California is known for its stunning beaches, beautiful weather, and world-renowned cities. However, the state is also home to some of the most impressive art museums in the world. Whether you're an art enthusiast or just looking to explore California's cultural scene, there are many museums worth visiting in 2023. In this article, we'll highlight 10 must-see art museums in California to visit this year.

The Getty Center

Located in Los Angeles, the Getty Center is a world-renowned museum that features an impressive collection of European paintings, sculptures, and decorative arts. The museum is home to over 1,200 works of art, including pieces by Rembrandt, Van Gogh, and Monet. The museum's architecture and gardens are also worth exploring, with stunning views of the city.

San Francisco Museum of Modern Art

The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art is one of the largest modern and contemporary art museums in the country, with over 33,000 works of art. The museum features a diverse collection of paintings, sculptures, photography, and media arts, and hosts regular exhibitions showcasing some of the most innovative and cutting-edge artists from around the world.

Norton Simon Museum

The Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena is a hidden gem that's often overlooked by tourists. The museum features an impressive collection of European paintings, sculptures, and works on paper, including pieces by Raphael, Rembrandt, and Picasso. The museum's peaceful gardens are also worth exploring.

Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles

The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (MOCA) is a must-visit for fans of contemporary art. The museum features an impressive collection of paintings, sculptures, and video installations, showcasing some of the most innovative and experimental artists working today. The museum also hosts regular exhibitions and events, making it a vibrant cultural hub in the city.

The Broad

Located in downtown Los Angeles, The Broad is a contemporary art museum that features an impressive collection of works by some of the most celebrated artists of our time, including Jeff Koons, Takashi Murakami, and Jean-Michel Basquiat. The museum's unique architecture and stunning collection make it a must-visit destination for art lovers.

Laguna Art Museum

The Laguna Art Museum is a small but impressive museum located in the coastal town of Laguna Beach. The museum features an impressive collection of California art, including paintings, sculptures, and works on paper. The museum also hosts regular exhibitions and events, showcasing some of the most innovative artists from the state.

The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens

The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens is a unique destination that combines art, history, and nature. The museum features an impressive collection of European art, including paintings, sculptures, and decorative arts, as well as an extensive library and botanical gardens. The museum's stunning grounds and architecture make it a must-visit destination.

J. Paul Getty Museum, Villa

The J. Paul Getty Museum, Villa is a smaller museum located in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. The museum features an impressive collection of European paintings, sculptures, and decorative arts, as well as stunning gardens and architecture. The museum's peaceful setting and unique collection make it a must-visit destination for art lovers.

Crocker Art Museum

The Crocker Art Museum in Sacramento is one of the oldest art museums in California, with an impressive collection of American art, including paintings, sculptures, and works on paper. The museum also hosts regular exhibitions and events, showcasing some of the most innovative and celebrated artists from the state and beyond.

Bowers Museum

The Bowers Museum in Santa Ana is a unique museum that features an impressive collection of art and artifacts from around the world. The museum's permanent collection includes over 100,000 objects, including Native American art, Pacific Island art, and ancient artifacts from Asia, Africa, and the Americas. The museum also hosts regular exhibitions and events, showcasing some of the most fascinating and diverse art and culture from around the world.

Whether you're a local or just visiting California, these 10 art museums offer a diverse and exciting range of art and cultural experiences. From classic European paintings to contemporary installations, and from local California art to artifacts from around the world, there's something for every art lover in these museums. So, make sure to add these must-visit destinations to your California itinerary for 2023.

Sources: