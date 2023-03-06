Costco stocks soar, turning a $1,000 investment 10 years ago into a fortune

Photo by Juan Llauro/Shutterstock

Costco, one of the largest American retailers, has been a favorite among price-conscious shoppers for years. The company boasts a diverse range of products, including groceries, electronics, clothing, and more. Amid rising food prices and inflation, consumers are looking for ways to make their money stretch further, which has worked in favor of Costco. As per the latest earnings call on March 2, 2023, the company ended the fiscal second quarter of 2023 with 123 million cardholders, a 7% increase compared to the previous year.

Revenue and earnings

In its latest fiscal second quarter, Costco reported revenue of $55.27 billion, missing the analysts' predicted $55.54 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. However, the company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $3.30, which surpassed the $3.21 analysts expected. Costco's chief financial officer, Richard Galanti, said the company is not currently planning to raise its annual membership fees. However, shoppers may need to prepare to pay a bit more for membership in the future. Galanti said, "it's a question of when, not if," regarding a potential fee hike.

Membership fees

The company last raised its membership fees in June 2017, when the Standard Gold Star membership increased from $55 to $60, and the Executive membership increased from $110 to $120. Costco has not increased its membership fees in nearly six years. According to the National Retail Federation's "Top 100 Retailers 2022 List," Costco is the third-largest retailer in the U.S. by sales revenue as of 2022.

Investor's gains

Costco's recent fiscal quarter results have had a significant impact on investors. The company's shares declined slightly by 2.15% on March 3, the day after the earnings call, and ended the session trading at $475.26 per share. Suppose someone invested $1,000 in Costco's stocks one, five, or ten years ago. In that case, their investment would be worth $898, $2,639, and $5,124, respectively, as of March 3, according to CNBC's calculations.

Investment strategy

Although Costco's stock has provided excellent returns in recent years, investors should keep in mind that the stock market is unpredictable, and past performance is not always indicative of future performance. Experts recommend a passive investment strategy, such as investing in low-cost index funds. This approach can give an investor's portfolio exposure to a broad array of companies. Investing in the S&P 500, which tracks the stock performance of 500 large American companies, can be a great place to start. The index has increased by approximately 50% since 2018 and grown by about 166% since 2013. According to CNBC's calculations, as of March 3, the S&P 500 declined slightly by a little over 7% compared to 12 months ago.

Conclusion

Costco is a well-known retailer that has gained a significant following for its affordable products and services. As the company continues to grow and expand, its membership fees may increase, which could impact its popularity among consumers. Despite Costco's past performance, investors should remember that the stock market is unpredictable, and past performance may not always indicate future performance. A passive investment strategy that includes low-cost index funds may be a better option for investors looking to grow their portfolios.

