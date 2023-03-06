Costco membership fees expected to rise soon, delivering greater value to members

Photo by Mexico Now

Costco, the popular wholesale retailer known for its affordable products and services, may be raising its membership fees soon. According to UBS US Hardline & Broadline and Food Retail Analyst Michael Lasser, the company sees this as an opportune moment to charge a little bit more for members due to the exceptional value it delivers to them. Lasser predicts that Costco will announce the price hike later this spring and implement it early this summer.

UBS holds a Buy rating on shares of Costco, with a $575.00 price target. Lasser believes that, as the company gets the profit infusion from the fee hike, it will take a portion of it and reinvest it back in lower prices. This strategy, in turn, helps to differentiate Costco from other retailers and drive the model. Costco's membership fees brought in $1.03 billion last quarter, a 6.2% year-over-year increase, while 92% of U.S. members renewed their membership.

Costco's Value Proposition

Costco's CFO Richard Galanti confirmed that raising prices is a question of when, not if, during the company's latest earnings call. Galanti also shared how the company leverages "wow items" like the $4.99 rotisserie chicken to keep Costco members coming back. The low price of $4.99 is an investment in driving membership and sales. According to Galanti, "If you go do the homework on what the cost of processing and selling a rotisserie chicken, our $4.99 price... is an investment in low prices to drive membership, to drive sales in a big way."

Costco saw an increase in same-store sales by 6.8% last quarter, primarily due to the shift in consumer preferences towards essential items like fresh foods and away from discretionary items. This shift helped the retailer bring in $1.03 billion in membership fees, a 6.2% increase year-over-year.

Costco's Last Membership Price Hike

Costco last raised its membership prices in June 2017. At present, a Costco Gold Star membership costs $60 per year, and an Executive Membership goes for $120. Lasser noted that Costco raises prices every 5 years and seven months, on average, indicating that the next price hike is imminent.

Costco CEO Craig Jelinek confirmed in December 2022 that the retailer had no plans to change the price of its popular $1.50 hot dog and soda combo. The combo has been a staple item for the company since it was introduced in 1985.

Final Thoughts

As Costco prepares to implement a potential membership fee hike, it's important to note that the company's value proposition to its members is still significant. While a price increase may be on the horizon, Costco remains a popular and affordable option for shoppers. Investors should remember that the stock market is unpredictable, and past performance does not always indicate future success. A passive investment strategy that includes low-cost index funds may be a better option for investors looking to grow their portfolios.

